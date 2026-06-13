Seven fishermen return home in emotional reunion after Tanzania detention

Seven Kenyan fishermen who were held in Tanzania for more than two months after being convicted over alleged migrant smuggling have returned home, ending weeks of uncertainty that had gripped their families and the fishing community along the coast.

Their arrival at Moi International Airport in Mombasa on Friday, June 12, was marked by emotional scenes as relatives, friends, and maritime officials gathered to receive them.

The seven were arrested in March in Kilua waters alongside 61 migrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi. Tanzanian authorities accused them of using a Kenyan fishing vessel to transport the migrants illegally.

They were later convicted and each handed a 10-year prison sentence or an alternative fine of Sh3.5 million, a ruling that sparked concern among Kenyan stakeholders over the risks faced by fishermen operating in shared waters.

Their release followed months of government engagement and diplomatic intervention, paving the way for their return to Kenya. Officials from the Kenya Maritime Authority were present at the airport as the fishermen, who appeared tired but relieved, reunited with their families after what authorities described as a difficult ordeal.

Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho speaking to families of the seven fishermen rescued from Tanzania at Moi International Mombasa on June 12, 2026.PHOTO/X Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho speaking to families of the seven fishermen rescued from Tanzania at Moi International Mombasa on June 12, 2026.PHOTO/X

Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho led the reception and urged Kenyan seafarers to strictly follow maritime laws when operating in foreign waters to avoid similar incidents. He stressed that compliance with host country regulations remains key in protecting crews from legal trouble while working across borders.

Joho said the government is now strengthening measures to protect Kenyan fishermen at sea and reduce future risks. He said:

"It was an immense relief to receive and witness seven of our seafarers finally reunite with their families."

He added:

"Their journey home follows a harrowing ordeal that began in March this year, when they were detained in international waters and faced the prospect of decades in prison or heavy financial penalties."

He further noted that Kenya is moving to enhance institutional safeguards for seafarers, including the introduction of Seafarers’ Identity Documents and improved recognition of skills with regional and international partners.

These reforms, he said, are aimed at improving safety, ensuring compliance with international maritime standards, and reducing the chances of Kenyan crews facing similar legal challenges in future.

One of the seven fishermen rescued from Tanzania shares a moment with family at Moi International Mombasa on June 12, 2026.PHOTO/X One of the seven fishermen rescued from Tanzania shares a moment with family at Moi International Mombasa on June 12, 2026.PHOTO/X

Officials accompanying him included the Director General of the Kenya Maritime Authority CPA Omae Nyarandi and Bandari Maritime Academy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Lewa.

In a separate development, attention has also turned to Lake Victoria, where Siaya Senator and ODM leader Oburu Oginga called for joint management of Migingo Island amid long-standing tensions between Kenya and Uganda.

Speaking during the launch of Phase 2C of the Standard Gauge Railway in Kisumu, an event attended by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Oburu urged both countries to consider a shared arrangement for the disputed island.

Migingo has remained a flashpoint for years, with Kenyan fishermen repeatedly reporting harassment by Ugandan security personnel stationed on the island since 2004. Oburu said fishermen from both sides continue to suffer and called on President William Ruto and Museveni to establish a cooperative framework to ease tensions and prevent further conflict.