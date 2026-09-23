Coast residents warned of rough seas, strong winds ahead of October rains
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority urged the public to “avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions”.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority urged the public to “avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions”.
The directive is intended to ensure full compliance with the maritime regulatory framework governing operations within Kenyan ports and territorial waters.
The seven were arrested in March in Kilua waters alongside 61 migrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi. Tanzanian authorities accused them of using a Kenyan fishing vessel to transport the migrants illegally.
The crew members have been in custody in Kilwa since March 30, when Tanzanian authorities impounded the Kenyan-flagged vessel, MV Sea Mfalme. The boat had left Kenya on March 14 and was reportedly intercepted about two weeks later. It is now anchored at Kilwa Masoko.