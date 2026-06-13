Parliament summons Cheptumo, IG Kanja over rising cases of missing children

Parliament has summoned Gender Cabinet Secretary Hannah Cheptumo and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to explain the government's response to the growing number of missing children cases, as lawmakers warn that the situation has become a national crisis requiring urgent action.

The move follows concerns raised in both the Senate and the National Assembly over the increasing number of children disappearing across the country, with legislators questioning whether existing child protection measures are effective enough to safeguard vulnerable children.

Data from the Child Protection Information Management System shows that between January 2025 and March 2026, a total of 10,581 child protection cases linked to missing and vulnerable children were recorded. The figures include 6,820 cases of child abandonment, 1,952 abductions, 173 incidents of child trafficking and 1,636 cases classified as missing children.

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana, who sought a statement on the matter in the Senate, said the country is losing an average of 23 children every day, describing the trend as a national emergency that demands immediate intervention.

“The pain endured by families searching for their loved ones is immeasurable and the urgency to act cannot be overstated. This matter is not only about statistics but about the lives of innocent children whose futures have been cut short or remain uncertain,” Kibwana said.

She called on the Senate Labour and Social Welfare Committee to investigate the sharp rise in cases involving missing children and determine whether current child protection systems are working as intended.

Kibwana pointed to several recent cases that have shocked the country, including those of five-year-old Travis Wanjohi and one-year-old Mary Wanjiru from Nyeri County.

The two children were found dead on March 30 and April 10 this year respectively after they had been reported missing.

She also cited the case of five-year-old autistic child Luther Mwangi from Dandora in Nairobi, who disappeared on April 15 and is yet to be found.

Other unresolved cases include those of Neville Kibui from Kangemi and Precious Jepchirchir from Nandi County, both of whom went missing in 2025 and have never been traced.

The senator is seeking an annual breakdown of missing children cases reported to the State Department for Children’s Services and the National Police Service from 2021 to date.

She also wants the committee to provide updates on investigations into cases where children who had been reported missing were later found dead.

In addition, the committee has been directed to examine the procedures used when reports of missing children are made and assess the level of coordination between police officers, children’s officers, schools, hospitals and local administrators.

The matter triggered an emotional debate in the Senate, with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accusing the government of failing to fulfil its duty of protecting children.

“We have to be honest. It is the responsibility of the state to protect these children. They have failed in that particular responsibility,” Sifuna said.

He further questioned why security agencies with advanced surveillance capabilities have been unable to trace missing children before tragedy occurs.

“The country is mourning all over the place. How is it possible that they follow us around, but cannot track and find the children that have been taken away before they are murdered?” he posed.

The summons to Cheptumo and Kanja now places the government under pressure to explain what measures are being taken to address the rising cases of missing children and strengthen systems meant to protect them.