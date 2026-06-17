Israel–Somaliland ties deepen as diplomatic mission launched in Jerusalem

Somaliland has opened a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, marking a new stage in its growing ties with Israel just months after Israel became the first country to recognise it as an independent state.

The embassy was launched at a technology park in West Jerusalem during an official visit by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, signalling a deepening political and diplomatic relationship between the two sides.

During the visit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the development and pointed to what he called shared historical ties between the two peoples. He said there is "a deep spiritual bond between our peoples".

He added: "Just as you expect nations to recognise your sovereignty, your identity, your own rights, your own national rights. The same thing we have vis-à-vis our capital. It's only been the capital of the Jewish people since King David. That's only 3,000 years ago. So, for some countries, it's a belated recognition. For you, it was instant."

Netanyahu also praised Somaliland’s decision to place its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv, where most foreign embassies are located.

The move has triggered strong diplomatic reactions, with Somalia rejecting any recognition or engagement with Somaliland’s foreign outreach. Somalia described the development as interference in its territorial integrity, stating that any engagement with "the secessionist administration of the northern region of Somalia… [as] a violation of its sovereignty".

The Palestinian Authority also condemned the opening of the mission, raising concerns about its location in a city at the heart of a long-standing dispute. It said "the opening of the alleged embassy by the so-called 'Somaliland' in the occupied city of Jerusalem"

"It "considered this step a flagrant violation of international law and relevant resolutions of international legitimacy".

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed it in 1980, a move not accepted by most of the international community. Israel maintains that the entire city is its "eternal and undivided" capital, while Palestinians continue to claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

Most countries have kept their embassies in Tel Aviv, although a few, including the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Fiji, have moved their missions to Jerusalem.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland last December drew criticism from several countries and regional bodies, including China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the African Union, who opposed the move.

Since then, Israel and Somaliland have expanded cooperation. Earlier this year, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visited Hargeisa, strengthening diplomatic engagement between the two sides.

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi praised Israel during the visit, saying it had shown "courage" in recognising Somaliland. He also highlighted opportunities for cooperation, especially in natural resources such as rare earth minerals and oil, as well as the strategic importance of Somaliland’s coastline near the Red Sea.

Somaliland has operated as a self-governing entity since breaking away from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the central government in Mogadishu. It has its own elections, currency, and security forces and has maintained relative stability compared with southern parts of Somalia, although it remains largely unrecognised internationally.

Somalia’s foreign ministry urged global partners to maintain respect for international law, saying it called on "all international partners to uphold international law... and condemn actions that undermine the unity and stability of the Somali state".