Maraga rallies Opposition forces, pushes for values-based political alliance

As political alignments for the 2027 General Election begin to take shape, former Chief Justice David Maraga has stepped up calls for a united opposition, insisting that Kenya’s future leadership must be anchored on integrity, constitutional order, and public interest rather than individual ambition.

Maraga made the remarks during a State of the Nation address at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on Tuesday, shortly after completing his Ukatiba Caravan journey across 43 counties.

He said the nationwide engagement exposed deep public frustration over corruption, unemployment, high living costs, and declining quality of public services, which he described as symptoms of a broader governance crisis.

He maintained that any attempt to bring opposition leaders together must be rooted in shared principles rather than political convenience.

“I believe in opposition unity. This unity must be built on a convergence of values and not appetites. We need to unite under the rule of law and ensure no future leader can weaponise State power to loot public resources, kill our children or silence dissent,” said the former CJ.

The meeting, which brought together opposition leaders, civil society figures, and supporters, marked the conclusion of a nationwide consultation drive aimed at gathering citizen input and encouraging voter registration ahead of the next polls.

Maraga said the feedback collected from citizens painted a picture of a country struggling under economic pressure and governance failures. He pointed to concerns over corruption at both national and county levels, allegations of State capture, and what he termed the steady erosion of constitutional safeguards.

He further accused the political class of abandoning the public good, saying leadership had increasingly been reduced to personal enrichment while ordinary citizens faced growing hardship.

On the economy, he cited rising public debt and heavy borrowing, arguing that a large portion of national revenue is now being directed toward debt repayment.

He also highlighted complaints from citizens about business closures, expensive fuel, and shrinking job opportunities, with youth unemployment emerging as a major concern.

Maraga also raised alarm over what he described as weakening accountability systems, saying citizens reported frequent disregard for the law by public officials. He referenced casualties recorded during Gen Z protests, saying they reflected rising anger over impunity and lack of justice.

To address these challenges, Maraga outlined a three-part agenda focused on resetting, restoring, and rebuilding the country. Under the reset framework, he promised strict enforcement of the Constitution and stronger institutions to safeguard accountability.

“My administration will not treat the Constitution as a suggestion. The Constitution will be our absolute command,” he said.

Under restoration, he pledged to end unlawful detentions and extrajudicial actions, strengthen human rights protections, and rebuild trust in public institutions. He also proposed economic reforms anchored on agriculture, manufacturing, and innovation, while reducing reliance on debt. He said technology, including artificial intelligence, would be used to create opportunities for young people.

On leadership integrity, Maraga said he was ready to declare his assets and challenged other presidential hopefuls to do the same, insisting that accountability must begin at the top.

“There will be no sacred cows,” he said.

He warned that replacing leaders without changing systems would not solve Kenya’s challenges, cautioning against political alliances that recycle the same leadership under new labels.

The event was attended by several opposition figures including Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, Suba North MP Caroli Omondi, Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo, PLP leader Martha Karua, and gospel musician Reuben Kigame, all of whom supported calls for opposition unity.

Caleb Amisi said opposition leaders must rally behind a credible candidate, while Caroli Omondi noted that the Linda Mwananchi movement is open to cross-party cooperation aimed at “rescuing the country.” Wilberforce Oundo acknowledged shortcomings in Parliament, citing support for the Finance Bill that sparked nationwide anger.

The leaders agreed that unity will be central in shaping the 2027 race, which Maraga described as a defining moment for the country.