Ruto’s G7 sideline diplomacy spans key global capitals

President William Ruto turned the G7 Summit sidelines in Évian, France into a packed diplomatic circuit, moving through a series of high-level meetings with global leaders focused on trade, investment, food security and reforms in international financing systems.

The engagements placed Kenya at the centre of global economic and political discussions, with Ruto pushing for stronger partnerships while positioning the country as a key voice for developing economies.

India – Narendra Modi

Ruto met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in talks that reaffirmed the long-standing relationship between Nairobi and New Delhi.

The two leaders focused on expanding cooperation in trade, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and technology, while also aligning efforts in multilateral forums to advance the interests of developing countries. India remains one of Kenya’s most important economic partners.

Ukraine – Volodymyr Zelensky

In discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ruto reiterated Kenya’s call for a peaceful resolution to the Russia–Ukraine conflict through dialogue and international law.

A major focus of the talks was food security, with both sides agreeing to accelerate plans for a grain hub at the Port of Mombasa, aimed at strengthening regional supply chains and improving grain distribution across East Africa.

President William Ruto and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga President on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France on June 16, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga President on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France on June 16, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

World Bank – Ajay Banga

Ruto also held talks with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, centred on development financing and reforms to global financial systems.

He welcomed continued support for Kenya’s development agenda and renewed calls for fairer lending frameworks that improve access to affordable credit for developing countries.

Germany – Friedrich Merz

Engagements with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz focused on strengthening cooperation in renewable energy, agriculture, digital transformation and job creation.

Ruto highlighted ongoing labour mobility arrangements that continue to create employment opportunities for Kenyan professionals, with both sides committing to deepen trade and investment ties.

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France on June 16, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France on June 16, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

United States – Donald Trump

Ruto also interacted briefly with former United States President Donald Trump during a summit social event, reflecting ongoing engagement between Kenya and the United States.

The two countries continue to cooperate in security, trade, climate action and regional stability, with Kenya remaining a key partner in East Africa.

Beyond formal meetings, Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto joined other world leaders at a cultural evening hosted at La Source Vive Theatre.

The event featured international performances and a children’s choir, offering a softer diplomatic setting amid the summit discussions.

Ruto used the G7 platform to advocate for stronger Africa–global partnerships, expanded development financing and reforms in international financial institutions to better reflect the needs of emerging economies.

The engagements reinforced Kenya’s strategy of widening its diplomatic reach while strengthening its role in global economic discussions.