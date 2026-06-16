Family Bank Kenya set to join NSE main market on June 23

Family Bank Kenya is set to join the Nairobi Securities Exchange Main Investment Market Segment on June 23, 2026, through a listing by introduction, a move that will see 1.66 billion ordinary shares admitted for trading at a reference price of Sh18 per share.

The listing marks a key milestone in the lender’s growth and is expected to expand investment opportunities within Kenya’s capital markets as it transitions into a publicly traded institution.

According to transaction details, the bank will list a total of 1,662,654,760 ordinary shares, representing its entire issued and fully paid-up share capital.

The authorised share capital stands at 2,300,000,000 ordinary shares of Sh1 each, equivalent to Sh2.3 billion, with all issued shares set to be listed on the exchange under the main market segment.

A key feature of the transaction is the planned dematerialisation of shares ahead of trading.

According to the listing arrangement, “34.5% of the Ordinary Shares will be fully dematerialized and uploaded into the Central Depository & Settlement Corporation (CDSC) before trading,” a step aimed at ensuring smooth settlement and electronic trading on the exchange.

The listing by introduction means the shares will be admitted for trading without a public offer, providing an immediate platform for price discovery once trading begins.

The move is expected to enhance transparency and increase market participation in one of Kenya’s established commercial banks.

Market analysts are likely to view the entry as a significant development for the NSE Main Investment Market Segment, which continues to attract established firms seeking greater market exposure and liquidity for their shares.

The addition of a banking institution of Family Bank’s size is expected to broaden the sector representation within the bourse.

The transaction also reflects broader trends in Kenya’s financial sector, where institutions are increasingly leveraging capital markets to strengthen governance structures, improve capital access, and deepen investor engagement.

With the listing date set for June 23, 2026, attention will now turn to how the market responds once trading commences and how the valuation of the shares evolves in the early stages of secondary market activity.

The move positions Family Bank within a more visible corporate framework on the NSE, marking a notable milestone in its growth trajectory and the ongoing development of Kenya’s capital markets.