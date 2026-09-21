Capital Markets Authority warns investors against scams linked to Dangote Refinery
The regulator says the IPO is regulated in Nigeria and has not been submitted to the CMA for consideration and approval under Kenya’s legal and regulatory framework.
The regulator says the IPO is regulated in Nigeria and has not been submitted to the CMA for consideration and approval under Kenya’s legal and regulatory framework.
Mworia was first appointed to the Fund’s inaugural board in July on a three-year term, kickstarting the process that has now culminated in his appointment to lead the establishment of NIF.
The 30-year bond, meanwhile, attracted bids worth Sh11.09 billion against an offer of Sh6 billion. This represented a performance rate of 18.49 per cent, with the CBK accepting Sh6.61 billion
Africa Capital Week 2026 is expected to attract policymakers, financial regulators, stock exchanges, investment banks, pension funds and development finance institutions from across Africa and beyond
Speaking on Tuesday during the REIT Tax Breakfast Forum organised by the REITs Association of Kenya (RAK), the association's Chairman Raghav Gandhi said the restoration of Stamp Duty and Capital Gains Tax exemptions for qualifying property transfers into REITs marked a major milestone for the sector
Kittony’s exit marks the conclusion of his six-year leadership period at the exchange.
The listing is expected to expand investment opportunities within Kenya’s capital markets as it transitions into a publicly traded institution
President William Ruto says proceeds from the Kenya Pipeline Company IPO will go to Kenya’s National Infrastructure Fund, backing roads, rail, ports, energy and agribusiness under a strengthened legal framework.
Speaking during the release of the results of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC) Initial Public Offer in Nairobi on Wednesday, Mbadi said the offer, which opened on January 19 and closed on February 24, 2026, received applications for 12.49 billion shares against the 1.8 billion shares on offer at Sh9 each.
In a statement issued in Nairobi on February 19, 2026, the CMA confirmed that the offer period, which was initially set to close on February 19 at 5 p.m., will now remain open until Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 5 p.m.
In a statement issued on Monday, February 16, 2026, the NSE described the admission as part of its broader efforts to reform and deepen Kenya’s capital markets.
In the memorandum addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Nyoro said the sale “should be subjected to thorough public participation and debate, given that it is the largest in both size and quantum that our country has handled since independence.”
KASIB proposed adjustments to the transaction structure to increase public participation and deepen market activity, recommending that the government increase the divestiture to 20 percent, with an additional five percent offered to the Kenyan public through the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).