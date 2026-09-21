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Over 70,000 Kenyans back oversubscribed KPC IPO at NSE listing
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Over 70,000 Kenyans back oversubscribed KPC IPO at NSE listing

Speaking during the release of the results of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC) Initial Public Offer in Nairobi on Wednesday, Mbadi said the offer, which opened on January 19 and closed on February 24, 2026, received applications for 12.49 billion shares against the 1.8 billion shares on offer at Sh9 each.

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