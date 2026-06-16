UNSA president Ahmed Rashid urges students to reject tribal politics, focus on issues

University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) President Ahmed Rashid has called on students across the country to reject tribal politics and embrace issue-based leadership, saying universities should be centres of unity where young people are brought together by shared concerns rather than ethnic affiliations.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Rashid said students should focus on leaders who can address their challenges instead of voting along ethnic lines. He argued that institutions of higher learning have a responsibility to strengthen national cohesion and prepare young people to engage constructively in the country's future.

Reflecting on his own campaign for student leadership, Rashid revealed that he was advised to seek support from ethnically organised student groups to improve his chances of winning.

"There was a time I was campaigning, and I was told, you must meet the Luo House, you must meet the Kisii House, you must meet the Kamba House," he said. "I said, let us become liberal Kenyans, let us address some of these issues."

Rashid said he deliberately chose to centre his campaign on the needs of students rather than his ethnic background, maintaining that leadership should be determined by ideas and the ability to solve problems.

"I come from the north, but I can address issues. I know the issues you are facing. I will advocate for your issues," he said.

The student leader said universities should not be divided into ethnic camps, warning that such groupings undermine efforts to build a united student community.

"One of the promises I made during the inauguration was that I'm going to disband the Kamba House, the Luo House, all these nations, so that we let us be students of the University of Nairobi and stop this cheap politics," Rashid said.

He urged students to remain outspoken on matters affecting their welfare and future, saying young people should not allow their voices to be suppressed.

"The message to my comrades is that let us be liberal Kenyans. Let us voice up. Our voices will not be silenced," he said.

Rashid also said his leadership vision extends beyond the University of Nairobi, noting that he intends to engage students from all parts of the country to better understand their challenges and advocate for solutions.

"I'm not just a leader for the University of Nairobi students, but I'm a leader for all the comrades, all the students in Kenya," he said. "I promised to walk and engage the comrades all over the 47 counties of Kenya... so that we know this is what we are facing and these are some of the changes that we need."

At the same time, he cautioned students against misinformation and attempts to manipulate young people for political interests. He warned that some students are being enticed into activities through promises of small cash payments, exposing them to unnecessary risks.

"I want to warn them against misinformation," Rashid said, referring to reports of students being lured into activities with promises of small cash payments. "There's a very unfortunate incident that happened at Multimedia University where students were shot on the back. Let us avoid that. Safety is our number one issue."

Rashid's remarks come amid growing concerns about the exploitation of unemployed youths for political purposes, with increasing calls for young people to reject violence and instead play a meaningful role in addressing issues affecting their communities and the country.