University of Nairobi appoints Prof. Ayub Gitau as 9th Vice-Chancellor

The University of Nairobi has ushered in a new phase of leadership following the appointment of Prof. Ayub N. Gitau as its 9th Vice-Chancellor and Prof. Josiah O. Aduda as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance, Planning & Development), in a decision aimed at steering the institution’s governance, reforms, and long-term academic direction.

The appointments were confirmed during a special sitting of the University Council of the University of Nairobi held on May 14, 2026, where senior leadership matters were finalized after deliberations on the future management structure of the institution.

Council Chair Chacha Nyaogotti announced the decisions, describing them as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership and position the university for improved performance and global competitiveness.

“These appointments mark a new chapter for the University of Nairobi as we strengthen leadership for excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness,” he said.

Prof. Gitau now assumes office as the 9th Vice-Chancellor of the institution, which has in recent years been undergoing structural and administrative adjustments aimed at improving efficiency and strengthening academic delivery. His entry into the role is expected to support continuity while also advancing institutional reforms and enhancing academic standards.

At the same time, Prof. Aduda takes up the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance, Planning & Development), placing him at the centre of financial management, development planning, and strategic resource allocation within the university. His responsibilities will include guiding financial operations and supporting long-term sustainability planning.

University of Nairobi has appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor Finance, Planning & Development Prof. Josiah O. Aduda on May 14, 2026. PHOTO/UON University of Nairobi has appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor Finance, Planning & Development Prof. Josiah O. Aduda on May 14, 2026. PHOTO/UON

The Council noted that the appointments form part of broader governance reforms intended to ensure the institution remains competitive both within the region and internationally. The leadership changes are also expected to support improved coordination of academic and administrative functions.

In the same sitting, the Council recognized the work of Prof. Margaret J. Hutchinson, who had been serving as Acting Vice-Chancellor prior to the latest appointments. Her role during the transition period was acknowledged as key in maintaining stability and continuity within the institution’s operations.

Her acting tenure came at a time when the university was navigating leadership transitions and internal adjustments, and she is credited with helping sustain administrative order during the period.

The May 14 Council meeting was described as a special session convened specifically to conclude discussions on senior leadership positions that had been under consideration. The outcome is expected to shape the governance framework of the institution going forward.

With the new leadership team now in place, attention is expected to shift to implementation of key priorities including academic reforms, infrastructure development, and strengthening research capacity across faculties.

Students, staff, and other stakeholders are expected to be engaged on the leadership transition and the direction the university will take under the new administration.

The Council reiterated its commitment to supporting the incoming leadership in delivering the university’s mandate of academic excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness as the institution moves into a new operational phase.