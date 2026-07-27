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Radio Generation Kenya

university Council

Sh24m loss exposed as Egerton land dispute deepens over 1,500-acre farm
Education and Career

Sh24m loss exposed as Egerton land dispute deepens over 1,500-acre farm

The Auditor General’s report for the year ended June 30, 2025, details how unknown private parties moved into the university’s land in Njoro and planted maize and wheat without a valid agreement, before later failing to comply with a profit-sharing understanding, resulting in a loss of Sh24,189,987 for the institution.

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