Prof John Okumu takes over as Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor
The appointment, effective July 27, 2026, was confirmed by the university council, with Okumu becoming the institution’s seventh Vice-Chancellor, succeeding Prof. Paul Wainaina.
The appointment, effective July 27, 2026, was confirmed by the university council, with Okumu becoming the institution’s seventh Vice-Chancellor, succeeding Prof. Paul Wainaina.
The University of Nairobi Council appointed Prof. Ayub N. Gitau as 9th Vice-Chancellor and Prof. Josiah O. Aduda as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance, Planning & Development) in a May 14, 2026 special sitting.
The Auditor General’s report for the year ended June 30, 2025, details how unknown private parties moved into the university’s land in Njoro and planted maize and wheat without a valid agreement, before later failing to comply with a profit-sharing understanding, resulting in a loss of Sh24,189,987 for the institution.