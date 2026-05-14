MPs question zero funding for Tourism Agencies in new budget plan

Lawmakers have raised concern after discovering that several critical tourism agencies were left out of funding in the proposed 2026/27 budget, a move they say could weaken the country’s efforts to grow and promote the sector.

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Tourism and Wildlife on Wednesday warned that the absence of allocations for key Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies under the State Department for Tourism could disrupt ongoing programmes and operations.

During scrutiny of the budget estimates with Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, MPs questioned why institutions central to tourism development were not factored into the financial plan.

The affected agencies include the Tourism Regulatory Authority, Tourism Research Institute, Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Utalii College, Tourism Fund and the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, all of which now face funding uncertainty.

The committee, chaired by Hon. Kareke Mbiuki of Maara, said the exclusion raised serious questions about how the tourism sector would sustain its promotion, training and regulatory roles.

MPs argued that leaving out the agencies could slow down marketing efforts aimed at attracting international visitors and weaken key support services in the industry.

The session also marked Rebecca Miano’s appearance before the committee after missing two earlier sittings, an issue that had drawn concern from members.

She apologised for her absence, saying she had been on official duty elsewhere.

“Allow me to sincerely apologise for my absence during committee session on Monday as I was engaged in official duties at the just-concluded Africa Forward Summit,” she said.

Lawmakers maintained that tourism agencies remain essential to the sector’s performance and must be adequately funded to function effectively.

Hon. Innocent Mugabe of Likuyani criticised the Treasury’s approach, saying the agencies play a central role in promoting tourism and should not be denied funding.

“SAGAs are key players in promotion of tourism. They deserve to be given more money and not to be allocated a nil budget,” he said.

The committee was informed that the State Department for Tourism has been allocated Sh17.9 billion in the 2026/27 financial year budget estimates.

Out of this, Sh11.9 billion has been set aside for recurrent expenditure while Sh6 billion is allocated for development.

MPs are now calling for urgent revisions to ensure the affected agencies are included before the budget is approved.