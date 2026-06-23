Ruto signs Finance Bill 2026 into law after parliamentary approval
The law is tied to the Sh4.8 trillion national budget for the 2026/27 fiscal year, which the government aims to finance through the measures outlined in the Bill.
The law is tied to the Sh4.8 trillion national budget for the 2026/27 fiscal year, which the government aims to finance through the measures outlined in the Bill.
The National Youth Service has been allocated Sh12.5 billion, while the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme will receive Sh4.9 billion. The Youth Employment Support Programme has been set at Sh1.6 billion, and Film Development Services will get Sh1 billion.
Mbadi pointed to ongoing interventions aimed at shielding households from fuel-related shocks, including stabilisation measures introduced in April 2026.
John Mbadi arrived at Parliament Buildings with a marked budget vehicle and security escort ahead of the 3pm Budget reading for 2026/27, where he is expected to present Sh4.84 trillion spending.
According to the CS, the budget-making process was designed to ensure that public views were not only collected but also considered before final decisions were made.
MPs argued that leaving out the agencies could slow down marketing efforts aimed at attracting international visitors and weaken key support services in the industry.
Among those set to benefit are kidney patients after Treasury proposed VAT exemptions on dialysers and related medical supplies used in dialysis treatment. The move is expected to lower the cost of treatment for patients battling chronic kidney disease.
State House Comptroller warned that the current budget would not support key projects, programmes, and operations essential to State House’s mandate.
The Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe warned that the current budget ceiling will not be sufficient to support key initiatives, including the establishment of safe centres for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and harmful cultural practices.