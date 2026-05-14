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MPs question zero funding for Tourism Agencies in new budget plan
MPs argued that leaving out the agencies could slow down marketing efforts aimed at attracting international visitors and weaken key support services in the industry.
MPs argued that leaving out the agencies could slow down marketing efforts aimed at attracting international visitors and weaken key support services in the industry.
According to the regulator, the disruption at the facility is connected to a long-running disagreement between management and staff that has escalated into industrial action affecting normal operations. It further noted that the matter is already in court and is being handled through legal procedures.