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Fresh State Board changes as Ruto, CSs appoint and reappoint officials
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
The President also signed the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill 2025, bringing new provisions into the system used to manage public resources at both national and county levels.
Under the proposed legislation, the Tourism Research Institute (TRI) and Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC) would be dissolved, with their functions and assets transferred to the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB)
MPs argued that leaving out the agencies could slow down marketing efforts aimed at attracting international visitors and weaken key support services in the industry.