Tense courtroom exchanges as doctor defends Gachagua hospital admission testimony

A court session dealing with the impeachment-related case involving former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took an emotional and at times humorous turn after a cardiologist gave detailed testimony on his hospital admission, even as lawyers raised questions over records, timing, and patient identification.

The three-judge bench on Wednesday heard from cardiologist Daniel Gikonyo, who insisted that Gachagua was medically unwell when he was admitted to Karen Hospital on October 17, 2024 after reporting severe chest pain. He also told the court that he informed President William Ruto about the condition only after receiving permission from Gachagua.

Tension rose sharply when a lawyer representing Deputy President Kithure Kindiki suggested that the hospital admission was a strategy to avoid appearing before the Senate impeachment process. “The patient was at the hospital to run away from the Senate. He was not sick,” the advocate said during cross-examination.

The remark triggered laughter from Dr Gikonyo before he firmly rejected the claim, insisting the medical conclusion was based on clinical assessment. “I laughed because I thought it was not a serious question,” Dr Gikonyo told a packed courtroom. “Yes, he was sick. We admitted him and data and records are available on demand by this court.”

The defence team, led by senior counsel Paul Muite, objected to the line of questioning, arguing that the doctor was being confronted with serious allegations without proper fairness in response. Dr Gikonyo, who has treated Gachagua for years, told the court he has handled his care since 2006 and was personally involved when he arrived at the facility on the material day.

He explained that the symptoms presented were consistent with potential cardiac risk and required urgent attention. “Stress can affect the heart,” he said while describing the tests carried out before admission. “He was received with chest pains and based on my experience those symptoms, depending on risk factors, may indicate a heart attack.”

The hearing later shifted focus to hospital documentation, where lawyers highlighted what they described as inconsistencies in admission and discharge details, along with missing identity information. The use of initials rather than full identification became a central point of dispute.

Records presented in court appeared to show conflicting timelines, including one entry indicating admission at 4.18pm and discharge on November 20, 2024, while another account pointed to discharge on October 20, 2024. Questions were also raised over the absence of a national ID number or passport details, with records instead referring to a patient identified as “R.G”.

Dr Gikonyo defended the hospital records, explaining that internal identifiers are used to protect patient confidentiality and insisted the initials referred to Gachagua. The courtroom briefly erupted in laughter when the lawyer argued that the initials could represent any individual or person. Pressed further on the matter, Dr Gikonyo responded firmly: “Ask me why I called the patient RG or why I used the initials.”

The exchange escalated when the lawyer responded: “Unfortunately it is me to chooses the questions,” prompting more laughter inside the courtroom.

As questioning continued, a Senate lawyer asked whether the medical documents had been tabled before senators during the impeachment proceedings. The doctor appeared visibly frustrated, questioning why he was being drawn into procedural matters beyond his professional role. “I really don’t know why I am here,” he said. “My understanding is that I am here to address medical issues, not legal or Senate issues.”

The matter remains ongoing before the court.