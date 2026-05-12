Gachagua questions multibillion deals as Kenya deepens ties with France

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has escalated his criticism of President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of financial mismanagement, questionable procurement decisions, and using high-profile diplomatic visits for political image-building instead of addressing domestic challenges.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday, Gachagua alleged that the government misused funds linked to the Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit road project. He claimed taxpayers’ money was wrongly paid out after the contract was cancelled before any construction works began.

He stated that “between Sh7.3 billion and Sh7.5 billion from the Fuel Levy Fund” was paid to French contractors after termination of the Sh159.27 billion project. He further claimed the project was later reassigned to a Chinese contractor at a higher cost despite a reduced scope, describing the process as opaque and calling for investigations.

He also turned his criticism to Kenya’s diplomatic engagements, faulting recent visits by global leaders in Nairobi, including the UN Secretary-General and the President of France. He accused the government of staging such visits for political gain rather than focusing on pressing national issues.

“We thank the UN Secretary General for coming to Nairobi so that we address him from here on the danger that the Horn of Africa faces courtesy of his host Mr. William Ruto,” he said.

He added: “Mr Guterres, be informed that President William Ruto is the greatest threat to Kenyan democracy and human rights violations,” further alleging that Kenya had become “a global hub for abductions [and] human trafficking.”

Gachagua cited cases involving foreign nationals and political figures, claiming they had been subjected to transnational repression allegedly taking place in Kenya.

On Kenya–France relations, he questioned compensation arrangements linked to French contractors following the cancellation of the road project, saying the process raised serious governance concerns. He also alleged that major infrastructure agreements between Kenya and France concealed irregular financial dealings.

His remarks come after Kenya and France signed 11 agreements valued at about Sh150 billion covering infrastructure and energy projects aimed at strengthening development cooperation.

Among the key projects is a Sh104 billion plan to expand and modernise the Port of Mombasa, with French logistics company CMA CGM committing 700 million euros to refurbish two terminals. It was stated that “CMA CGM has agreed to renovate two terminals at the Mombasa Port at a total investment of 700 million euros.”

In the energy sector, France has also pledged support for an additional 100 megawatts expansion of the Kipeto wind power project, valued at about Sh32.5 billion, aimed at boosting renewable energy capacity.

The total package of projects between the two countries is estimated at about one billion euros, reflecting growing economic cooperation between Nairobi and Paris.