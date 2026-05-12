Macron pushes new Africa–Europe partnership backed by Sh2.9 trillion investment plan

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a major reset in Africa–Europe relations, pushing for a shift away from aid-based ties towards a partnership built on equal footing, shared investment and respect for sovereignty during the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi.

He announced a total of 23 billion euros (Sh2.967 trillion) in investments and backed stronger African participation in global decision-making bodies, saying Africa’s progress is directly tied to global prosperity and a fairer economic system between continents.

Addressing heads of state, government officials, diplomats and business leaders on Tuesday, Macron said the time had come to abandon old approaches that no longer reflect current realities.

He stated that the new direction “must not look backwards, but just look straight ahead,” adding that “Africa has its own agenda” and must be treated as an equal partner in shaping global priorities.

He further noted that the change in approach is rooted in years of effort to reshape France’s engagement with Africa, driven by “lucidity and bravery,” insisting that cooperation must be shaped by present-day realities rather than historical dependency.

Macron said relations between Africa and France should be guided by “courage, respect and a will to have a shared agenda.”

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron(L-R) during a State Banquet hosted by President William Ruto at State House, May 11, 2026. PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron(L-R) during a State Banquet hosted by President William Ruto at State House, May 11, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

He stressed that Africa and Europe are facing similar global challenges, especially on peace, prosperity and sovereignty.

“The European agenda is indeed one built on the strategic autonomy so as not to depend on American or Chinese power,” he explained.

“Europe has always been fighting for this, and after the Second World War, the EU was built on this struggle for peace and sovereignty,” he stressed,

“Today,” Macron continued, “the European agenda is one grounded in strategic autonomy, so as not to depend on American or Chinese power. And when we seek to defend the rule of law and international law, we believe in equality and in trade relations based on equal footing.”

He said Africa’s aspirations mirror those of Europe, with both regions seeking independence, stability and economic transformation in a changing global order.

Macron also said the Africa Forward Summit 2026 should serve as a platform to rebuild a multilateral system that he noted has been “thrown into upheaval.”

On security matters, he said continental unity is key, stressing: “Peace is going to require African unity.”

He also welcomed the presence of African leaders in Nairobi, saying it reflected a continent moving together across regions, from North Africa to the Indian Ocean, and across West, Central and Eastern Africa.

Macron called for stronger African representation in institutions such as the United Nations Security Council and global financial bodies, saying reforms are needed to create fairness in global governance.

He rejected aid-driven models, saying: “These days are behind us.” Instead, he proposed a system built on co-investment, human capital and stronger integration of African economies into global markets.

He announced a package of “23 billion euros (Sh2.967 trillion) of investment,” with 14 billion euros (Sh1.806 trillion) targeting emerging African firms and 9 billion euros (Sh1.161 trillion) supporting established businesses.

“And this is a big first—23 billion euros of investment in the private sector. These are for industry, for firms in the private sector, companies in Africa—there is 23 billion euros of investment. 14 billion euros is for future firms in Africa, and nine billion in investments for African businesses on your continent. And so this, we are hoping, will be the boost we need to inject more momentum into the process,” Macron highlighted.

He added that Africa should no longer be seen only as a source of raw materials but as a full partner in global production systems.

Macron concluded by thanking President William Ruto for hosting the summit at KICC in Nairobi, saying the discussions would continue in platforms such as the G7, IMF, World Bank and the United Nations.

He said investment in Africa’s people, industries and infrastructure would bring shared prosperity and long-term growth for both Africa and Europe.