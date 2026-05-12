Museveni sworn in for new term as Uganda’s President

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has officially begun a new term in office after taking the oath during a presidential inauguration ceremony in Kampala attended by regional leaders, diplomats, government officials, and dignitaries from across Africa.

The swearing-in ceremony highlighted Uganda’s position in regional affairs, with delegations from several African countries gathering in the Ugandan capital for the event.

Authorities also tightened security across Kampala ahead of the inauguration, deploying security personnel in different parts of the city to manage crowds and maintain order during the ceremony.

In his address, Museveni pledged to continue pushing Uganda’s development agenda while strengthening regional cooperation and supporting economic growth and stability.

The Ugandan leader said his administration would continue focusing on key priorities including infrastructure development, regional integration, and economic transformation.

The inauguration took place at a time when countries in the East African region are increasing cooperation in trade, security, and regional connectivity projects aimed at improving economic ties and stability across borders.

Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, has repeatedly maintained that stronger infrastructure, closer regional partnerships, and economic reforms are necessary for Uganda’s long-term growth and development.

The ceremony also brought together senior government officials and diplomats, reflecting ongoing political and diplomatic relations between Uganda and neighboring countries.

Security operations remained visible throughout Kampala during the event as authorities worked to ensure smooth proceedings during the inauguration activities.