Government pushes quality-based milk payments to boost farmers' earnings

The government has unveiled plans to transition Kenya's dairy sector to a Quality-Based Milk Payment (QBMP) system, a move aimed at rewarding farmers for producing high-quality milk while strengthening the country's competitiveness in regional and international markets.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the shift would transform the dairy value chain by encouraging farmers to adopt better animal husbandry, hygienic milk handling and improved farm management practices, rather than focusing solely on increasing production.

Speaking during the handover of milk coolers to Mukurweini Wakulima Dairy Farmers Limited, Kagwe said Kenya, Africa's leading milk producer with an annual output of about 5.4 billion litres, must now focus on improving quality to unlock greater value for farmers.

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"Quality-Based Milk Payment is the future of Kenya's dairy industry. Farmers who invest in proper animal nutrition, clean water, disease control, regular veterinary care, hygienic milking practices and proper milk handling will be rewarded with better returns," Kagwe said.

Under the new payment model, farmers delivering milk with lower bacterial counts, free from adulteration and antibiotic residues, and with higher butterfat and protein content will receive premium prices.

The Cabinet Secretary said the government is supporting the transition through investments in infrastructure aimed at preserving milk quality and reducing post-harvest losses.

He described milk coolers as critical investments that help maintain quality by rapidly lowering milk temperatures after collection, reducing bacterial growth, preserving freshness and minimising spoilage.

"Milk coolers are more than storage facilities; they are quality preservation investments that enable farmers to consistently supply milk that meets premium quality standards," Kagwe said.

So far, the government has distributed 32 milk coolers across Nyeri County, benefiting dairy cooperatives including Iriaini, Tekari, Gakindu, Gataragwa and Naromoru.

Kagwe also challenged the dairy sector to move beyond selling raw milk and embrace value addition through the production of milk powder, cheese, butter, yoghurt and other processed dairy products.

He said expanding dairy processing would enable Kenya to penetrate export markets, create employment opportunities, minimise losses during periods of surplus production and increase farmers' incomes.

"Milk powder, in particular, presents an opportunity to preserve excess milk and access regional and international markets throughout the year," he said.

The Cabinet Secretary underscored the importance of strengthening cooperative societies, saying well-managed cooperatives provide farmers with greater bargaining power, lower production costs, easier access to financing, extension services, quality assurance systems and export opportunities.

"They also become effective channels through which government support reaches farmers," he added.

To improve dairy productivity, Kagwe announced that the government, through the Kenya Dairy Board, will provide 500 doses of sexed semen to help farmers improve their herds and increase milk production efficiency.

The technology gives farmers up to a 90 per cent probability of producing calves of the desired gender, accelerating herd improvement.

Beyond dairy farming, the government also distributed 70,000 coffee seedlings, 70,000 avocado seedlings and 50,000 macadamia seedlings as part of efforts to diversify agricultural production and boost farmers' incomes.

Kagwe urged dairy farmers to embrace best practices and work through strong cooperatives, saying the future of Kenya's dairy industry will be driven by quality rather than quantity.

"The message to Kenyan dairy farmers is clear: the future belongs to those who produce quality. Quality is no longer just a production standard; it is becoming the currency of Kenya's dairy industry," he said.