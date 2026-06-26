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Kenya finishes 5th in debut World Abilitysport Youth Games

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Kenya finishes 5th in debut World Abilitysport Youth Games
Kenya's Ashley Autai pictured in action during the concluded World Abilitysport Youth Games, in para fencing. PHOTO/ World Abilitysport
In Summary

Speaking to Radio Generation on Thursday, Ability Sport Kenya President Agnes Oluoch praised the athletes for their achievement, while stressing the importance of investing in youth development ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games in the United States.

Kenya finished fifth out of 11 countries at the recently concluded World Abilitysport Youth Games in Mersin, Turkey, marking an impressive performance in the country’s debut appearance at the international event.

Speaking to Radio Generation on Thursday, Ability Sport Kenya President Agnes Oluoch praised the athletes for their achievement, while stressing the importance of investing in youth development ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games in the United States.

“We have slightly less than three years before the Los Angeles Games in 2028, but we need to start preparations early if Kenya wants to make a mark on the global Paralympic stage,” Oluoch said.

“While in Turkey, we had athletes as young as 15 years old. That is the right age to begin nurturing a Paralympian. It is a long journey that requires significant investment to develop an athlete capable of qualifying and winning medals,” she added.

Kenya won a total of six medals, two gold, one silver, and three bronze. The team finished just behind fourth-placed Thailand, which also won six medals but secured more bronze medals, with six in total. India, China, and host nation Turkey finished first, second, and third, respectively.

Following the successful outing in Turkey, Kenya’s para-athletes have returned home, with federation president Agnes Oluoch already working on a continuity programme focused on schools to help develop the country’s future Paralympians.

Tags

Turkey Mersin Youth Games World Abilitysport Youth Games Los Angeles Games in 2028

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