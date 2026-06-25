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CBK launches Clearstream Link to open Kenya’s government securities market to global investors

Business · Chrispho Owuor ·
CBK launches Clearstream Link to open Kenya’s government securities market to global investors
The Central Bank of Kenya
In Summary

CBK described the initiative as a major milestone in the development of Kenya’s financial markets and a step towards deeper integration with the global financial system

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has unveiled a new link with global securities settlement provider Clearstream, a move expected to increase international investor participation in Kenya’s government securities market and strengthen the country’s financial market infrastructure.

In a statement issued on June 25, 2026, CBK said the newly launched Clearstream-Kenya Link will allow international institutional investors to access Kenyan government securities through the Government Central Securities Depository, known as DhowCSD.

The regulator described the development as a key step in the growth of Kenya’s financial markets and part of ongoing efforts to connect the country more closely with the global financial system.

“The Central Bank of Kenya welcomes the establishment of the Clearstream-Kenya Link, which is expected to provide efficient access by international investors to Kenyan Government securities, supported by the Government Central Securities Depository (DhowCSD),” CBK stated.

According to the Central Bank, the connection between Clearstream and DhowCSD will give institutional investors access to the local market through a unique omnibus account structure.

“Clearstream's connection to the DhowCSD will provide institutional investors with efficient access to the local market through a unique omnibus account structure, supporting Kenyan government bonds, infrastructure bonds, and treasury bills,” the statement added.

CBK said the link is expected to bring several gains to the domestic debt market by increasing market activity and attracting a wider range of investors.

“This is a significant milestone in developing Kenya's financial markets. The Link is expected to deepen liquidity, broaden the investor base, and enhance resilience of the domestic debt market.”

The Central Bank noted that Clearstream, the post-trade business of the Deutsche Börse Group, operates a global network that connects investors to securities markets across the world.

It said the Kenya link is an important addition to that network and places the country among a limited number of markets connected through the platform.

“The Link is the 60th domestic market link within Clearstream's global network and 2nd in Africa, after South Africa,” the statement said.

CBK further noted that the launch supports efforts to modernise Kenya’s financial market systems and strengthen the country’s standing as a leading financial hub on the continent.

“This development reaffirms our commitment to strengthening and modernizing financial market infrastructure, fostering greater integration with the global financial system, and advancing Kenya's position as one of the leading financial centers in Africa,” CBK stated.

The regulator said the initiative also builds on reforms centred around the DhowCSD platform, which has been driving changes in the country’s financial markets through improved efficiency, wider digital access, broader financial inclusion and better support for monetary policy operations.

“This development builds on the transformative initiatives to unlock the full potential of the DhowCSD, which is transforming Kenya's financial markets through enhanced operational efficiency and expansion of digital access, market deepening for broader financial inclusion, and improved monetary policy operations,” the statement added.

CBK reiterated its commitment to improving market infrastructure and supporting growth in the financial sector through innovation and continued investment.

“The Central Bank of Kenya remains committed to upscaling Kenya's financial market infrastructure to premier status, driving financial inclusion, and anchoring long-term financial stability,” the regulator highlighted.

The launch of the Clearstream-Kenya Link is expected to boost foreign investor access to Kenyan government securities while supporting the continued growth, stability and resilience of the country’s debt market and wider financial sector.

Tags

CBK Treasury Bills Financial markets DhowCSD government securities Infrastructure bonds Clearstream Domestic debt Kenya financial infrastructure Deutsche Börse Group

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