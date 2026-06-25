Gachagua presses CS Murkomen on response to intelligence claims ahead of June 25 Gen Z commemoration

A war of words has intensified over security preparations for the June 25 Gen Z commemoration, with former Deputy President and DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua accusing Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen of failing to act decisively despite claims that intelligence reports had flagged possible disruptions.

In a statement shared on his X account on Thursday, Gachagua said the Interior CS should move beyond public warnings and ensure immediate action is taken to prevent any planned criminal activity linked to the events.

He referred to Murkomen’s Wednesday evening briefing, saying it exposed gaps in how security matters are being communicated and handled.

"Last evening, Kenyans listened to a press briefing by Kipchumba Murkomen, the CS in charge of a critical docket in the Republic of Kenya. I am vindicated. Kenyans are more convinced than ever before that my position has all along been true and factual; we have the most clueless Minister in charge of security since independence," Gachagua wrote.

He insisted that once intelligence on possible disruptions is available, the focus should shift to prevention rather than public commentary.

"The first and most important duty of the police is deterrence of crime. Murkomen argues that he has intelligence reports that goons were being organized to commit crimes today. What has he done about it? If he is aware of their plans, why can't he stop them? Is he unwilling to stop them, or he lacks capacity, or what does he want ordinary Kenyans to do if he is crying as the CS for Interior?" he asked.

Murkomen had earlier said that Thursday’s Gen Z commemoration would go on as a normal working and school day, urging Kenyans to continue with their daily activities.

He also noted that while peaceful demonstrations are allowed, intelligence reports indicated that some groups could attempt to infiltrate the gatherings and cause violence or destruction.

The Interior CS added that security agencies were fully prepared and on high alert to deal with any unlawful acts.

However, Gachagua questioned why authorities would allow destruction to occur if they already had prior intelligence on potential threats.

"Since he(Murkomen) is aware that goons will be destroying property, will he allow it to happen then arrest people later or hold another presser and report them to Kenyans? Why is he unwilling to give a categorical answer that police will protect property?"

He further criticised claims linking opposition politicians to alleged coordination of disruptive groups, saying such allegations should be backed by arrests if evidence exists.

"He carelessly says that politicians from the opposition are organizing goons; why can't he arrest these goons?" Gachagua stated.

Gachagua also alleged that there could be an intention to allow violence to occur before later blaming opposition leaders.

"The Police have clear instructions to allow goons wreck havoc and only intervene later by arresting innocent people. Leaders in the opposition will be arrested later for allegedly financing the attacks," he claimed.

He further questioned the role of the Interior CS in discussing operational police matters, arguing that such responsibilities lie with the National Police Service.

"And in any case, the National Police Service is supposed to be independent. The Minister should comment on policy. IG is in charge of operations. Why is Murkomen discussing police operations?" he asked.

Gachagua maintained that the government has the capacity to prevent any planned violence if it acts early, urging security agencies to prioritize prevention over reaction.