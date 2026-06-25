Police, activists brace for Gen Z anniversary demonstrations

A heavy security presence is expected across the country today as authorities and protest organisers take sharply different positions ahead of demonstrations marking one year since the Gen Z-led anti-tax protests that shook the nation.

With activists rallying supporters for a nationwide turnout, the government has warned that while peaceful demonstrations are protected by the Constitution, any acts of violence, looting or destruction of property will not be tolerated.

The unfolding situation has created uncertainty in several towns, where businesses are preparing for possible interruptions even as organisers maintain that the demonstrations are intended to peacefully honour those who died during last year's protests.

In Nairobi, police said they had not received any formal communication notifying them of planned demonstrations in the city.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Isa Mohamud said security agencies were only relying on information circulating online regarding the planned events.

“What we are seeing is information circulating on social media,” he said.

Mohamud cautioned that although Kenyans have the right to express their views, police would act against any criminal conduct that may arise during the demonstrations.

He spoke after convening a meeting of senior police officers at the DCI Academy in Nairobi on Wednesday as part of preparations for the anniversary activities.

The government's latest position follows several days of warnings from senior officials against any breach of law during the commemorative protests linked to the 2024 anti-tax movement.

As anticipation builds, human rights organisations have appealed to both protesters and security officers to act responsibly. The groups have urged police to uphold constitutional freedoms while calling on demonstrators to conduct themselves peacefully.

The transport sector has also sought to reassure the public that services will remain available despite concerns over possible disruptions.

Matatu Owners Association president Albert Karakacha said operators, drivers and crew had been advised to remain calm and continue serving commuters.

“We encourage all matatu owners, drivers, crew and staff to remain calm, exercise restraint and continue providing transport services responsibly and professionally. The public transport sector remains committed to serving Kenyans and facilitating the movement of people and goods,” he said.

“Accordingly, matatu operations will continue as normal while respecting the constitutional rights of all citizens and prioritising public safety.”

Government officials reiterated on Tuesday that the right to assemble and picket peacefully remains protected under the Constitution, but warned that security agencies would firmly deal with incidents involving violence, vandalism, looting or interference with public services.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen said security personnel had heightened their preparedness ahead of demonstrations backed by Gen Z activists, civil society organisations and some opposition leaders.

At the same time, he stressed that exercising the right to protest should not infringe on the rights and freedoms of other citizens.

“Our constitution allows every citizen to protest, to picket, to demonstrate and to present petitions under Article 37 of the Constitution. That is a right and no government official, neither myself nor any other government officer, can take that right away from the people of Kenya,” he said.