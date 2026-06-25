LIVE: Gen Z protest anniversary

08:27

Blockade in Nairobi "not good" - Analyst

Public policy analyst Leonard Khafaa has warned that police roadblocks ahead of planned protests in Nairobi’s CBD could disrupt movement and hurt business activity in the capital.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Khafaa said security agencies appear to be using past protest patterns, where demonstrators enter the CBD early, remain inactive for some time, and later mobilise after receiving signals from organisers.

"This police blockade is not too good for the capital, Nairobi. One hopes that the police will also assess the security situation and allow at least some greater movement of vehicles into the CBD, particularly those carrying people who have legitimate business to do in the CBD," says Khafafa.