LIVE: Gen Z protest anniversary
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says police are ready to provide security during today’s planned demonstrations across the country.
This is Radio Generation's live coverage of demonstrations meant to honour victims who died in June 2024 during anti-finance bill protests.
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Razor wire has been erected outside Parliament Buildings in Nairobi ahead of planned demonstrations.
On Ngong Road, GSU officers have set up several checkpoints and are screening vehicles near West Park.
Motorists along Lang’ata Road are facing disruptions after the inbound section near Nyayo Stadium was closed by police.
Public policy analyst Leonard Khafaa has warned that police roadblocks ahead of planned protests in Nairobi’s CBD could disrupt movement and hurt business activity in the capital.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Khafaa said security agencies appear to be using past protest patterns, where demonstrators enter the CBD early, remain inactive for some time, and later mobilise after receiving signals from organisers.
"This police blockade is not too good for the capital, Nairobi. One hopes that the police will also assess the security situation and allow at least some greater movement of vehicles into the CBD, particularly those carrying people who have legitimate business to do in the CBD," says Khafafa.
Vehicles caught up in traffic along Mombasa Road on June 25, 2026, after police erected roadblocks ahead of June 25 anniversary protests.
Police roadblocks have been mounted on major routes leading into Nairobi CBD ahead of the June 25 protest commemorations.
The barricades caused heavy traffic disruption, with many commuters forced to walk to work and other destinations despite government assurances that the day would proceed as normal.
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