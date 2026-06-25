Hot Topics IEBC Senate Protests world cup President William Ruto 2027 General Election ODM Kenya politics

LIVE: Gen Z protest anniversary

News · Samuel Otieno ·
LIVE: Gen Z protest anniversary
Commuters along Thika Road wait to board vehicles on June 25, 2026. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says police are ready to provide security during today’s planned demonstrations across the country.

This is Radio Generation's live coverage of demonstrations meant to honour victims who died in June 2024 during anti-finance bill protests.

Commuters along Thika Road wait to board vehicles on June 25, 2026. PHOTO/Handout

 

🔴 Live Updates

09:12
Mombasa's Digo Road

Traffic along Mombasa County's Digo Road

08:56
Razor wire outside Parliament

Razor wire has been erected outside Parliament Buildings in Nairobi ahead of planned demonstrations.

08:34
Ngong Road blockade

On Ngong Road, GSU officers have set up several checkpoints and are screening vehicles near West Park.

08:28
Several disruptions in Nairobi

Motorists along Lang’ata Road are facing disruptions after the inbound section near Nyayo Stadium was closed by police.

 

08:27
Blockade in Nairobi "not good" - Analyst

Public policy analyst Leonard Khafaa has warned that police roadblocks ahead of planned protests in Nairobi’s CBD could disrupt movement and hurt business activity in the capital.


Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Khafaa said security agencies appear to be using past protest patterns, where demonstrators enter the CBD early, remain inactive for some time, and later mobilise after receiving signals from organisers.

"This police blockade is not too good for the capital, Nairobi. One hopes that the police will also assess the security situation and allow at least some greater movement of vehicles into the CBD, particularly those carrying people who have legitimate business to do in the CBD," says Khafafa.

Public Policy analyst Leonard Khafafa speaking on Radio Generation on June 25, 2026. PHOTO/Ignatius Openje/RG

08:25
Mombasa Road blocked

Vehicles caught up in traffic along Mombasa Road on June 25, 2026, after police erected roadblocks ahead of June 25 anniversary protests.

06:47
Scenes on Nairobi's Thika SuperHighway

Scenes on Nairobi's Thika SuperHighway on June 25, 2026 as matatus begin their day's work. PHOTO/Handout

06:20
Road blocks

Police roadblocks have been mounted on major routes leading into Nairobi CBD ahead of the June 25 protest commemorations.


The barricades caused heavy traffic disruption, with many commuters forced to walk to work and other destinations despite government assurances that the day would proceed as normal.

 

Tags

Gen Z June 2024 Interior CS Murkomen

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  12. 15
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.