DAP-K leader Wamalwa urges peaceful commemoration of June 2024 anti-tax deaths

DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa has called for peaceful commemorations ahead of the anniversary of the June 2024 anti-tax demonstrations.

Speaking on Citizen TV's on Sunday, Wamalwa said he had spent Father's Day with families of some of the young people who died during the anti-tax protests, describing the event as part of activities leading to the upcoming commemoration.

He said members of the United Alternative Government had joined families and religious leaders in prayer sessions to remember those who lost their lives during the demonstrations.

According to Wamalwa, families appreciated the financial support they had received but continued to seek accountability for those responsible for the deaths.

"The families appreciated the token they've received of 3 million for those who lost their dear ones," he said, adding that compensation alone was insufficient.

"They deserve justice," Wamalwa said, calling for investigations and prosecutions over the deaths that occurred during the protests.

He said commemorative activities were expected to continue through the week and urged authorities to allow people to mark the occasion peacefully.

Wamalwa stated that citizens should be free to decide how they wished to remember those who died, whether by participating in marches, attending prayers or remaining at home.

He also raised concerns over possible security issues during the commemorations, saying police should provide security while ensuring peaceful gatherings are protected.

The DAP-K leader alleged that criminal groups had previously infiltrated demonstrations, a situation he said posed a risk to public order.

He used the term "goment" — a combination of "government" and "goons" — to describe what he said was a growing concern over criminal elements and state institutions acting together.

Wamalwa linked current public concerns to issues raised during the previous protests, including taxation, cost of living, corruption and governance.

His remarks come after parents and families of victims of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests on June 13 formally issued a notice to the Inspector General of Police ahead of planned June 25 commemorations.

The families said the processions are intended to honour lives lost during the demonstrations and continue calls for justice and accountability.

As the anniversary draws closer, political and public leaders have offered differing views on how the day should be marked. Some have encouraged Kenyans to take part in commemorative events and renew demands for accountability over the 2024 protests, while others have urged the public to maintain normal activities and avoid disruption to businesses, schools and workplaces.

President William Ruto has also warned against actions that could result in disorder, cautioning against attempts to cause chaos, damage property or interfere with daily activities under the guise of commemorating the anniversary.