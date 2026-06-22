Power consumers to pay more as EPRA revises June electricity charges

EPRA has increased electricity cost adjustments for June 2026, setting the Fuel Energy Cost Charge at 314 cents per kilowatt-hour and the Foreign Exchange Fluctuation Adjustment at 71.54 cents per kilowatt-hour.

In Gazette Notice No. 9153 published on June 19, 2026, the regulator explained that the charges are based on fuel costs, exchange rate losses, and electricity generated and purchased across the national grid.

“All Prices for Electrical Energy specified in Part II of the said Schedule will be liable to a Fuel Energy Cost Charge of Plus 314 Kenya cents per kWh for all meter readings to be taken in June 2026.” The regulator stated.

According to EPRA, the charge was calculated using fuel prices, fuel displacement charges, and electricity generated or purchased from power stations during May 2026. The total units generated and purchased, excluding exports, stood at 1,304,216,358kWh.

Data published by the regulator shows thermal generation continued to contribute significantly to the national grid. Kipevu III Diesel Plant generated 30.4 million kWh and recorded a fuel displacement charge of Sh33.15 per kWh, while Muhoroni GT generated 3.56 million kWh with a fuel charge of Sh24.13 per kWh.

Several off-grid thermal stations registered substantially higher fuel costs. Wajir Diesel Plant recorded a fuel charge variation of Sh129.46 per kWh, Lokichogio registered Sh111.60 per kWh, and Faza Island posted Sh103.87 per kWh. Lodwar Diesel Plant recorded a variation of Sh70.89 per kWh.

The figures also reaffirm the growing role of geothermal power in Kenya’s electricity supply. Olkaria IV Steam Charge accounted for 97.16 million kWh, while Olkaria I Units IV and V generated 97.45 million kWh.

Additional geothermal generation came from Sosian Menengai Geothermal Steam Charge, OR Power 22, and Globeleq Menengai Geothermal.

EPRA also announced a Foreign Exchange Fluctuation Adjustment of plus 71.54 cents per kWh for all meter readings taken in June.

“All prices for Electrical Energy specified in Part II of the said Schedule will be liable to a Foreign Exchange Fluctuation Adjustment of Plus 71.54 Cents per kWh for all meter readings taken in June 2026.” The notice outlined.

The regulator said the adjustment was based on exchange losses incurred by sector players. The published figures show exchange losses of Sh31.07 million for KenGen, Sh85.02 million for Kenya Power, and Sh663.10 million for Independent Power Producers, bringing the total exchange loss to Sh779.09 million.

EPRA further announced a Water Resource Management Authority levy of plus 1.42 cents per kWh for June meter readings.

“All prices for Electrical Energy specified in Part II-(A) of the said Schedule will be liable to a Water Resource Management Authority (WRMA) Levy of Plus 1.42 Cents per kWh for all meter readings taken in June, 2026.”

The levy was calculated using 308.4 million kWh purchased from hydropower plants with capacities of at least one megawatt, including Gitaru, Kamburu, Kiambere, Kindaruma, Masinga, Turkwel, and Sondu Miriu. The approved WRMA levy for qualifying hydropower generation remains five Kenya cents per kWh.