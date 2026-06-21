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Three-time national champion Odira eyes Commonwealth debut

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Three-time national champion Odira eyes Commonwealth debut
Kenyam athlete Lillian Odira. PHOTO/ Team Kenya
In Summary

The victory also secured her qualification for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 23 to August 2.

World 800m champion Lilian Odira proved her dominance in the women’s two-lap race by storming to a third successive national title on Saturday during the Athletics Kenya National Championships/Commonwealth Games trials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The victory also secured her qualification for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 23 to August 2.

Saturday’s triumph marked Odira’s third consecutive national title, further cementing her status as the country’s premier 800m specialist. She delivered a commanding performance, clocking 2:00.44 to successfully defend her crown. Naomi Korir finished second in 2:00.85, while Janet Amimo completed the podium in 2:01.13.

“My aim was to make the team. Going forward, I am going to work with my coach because the Commonwealth Games will have many tough competitors,” said Odira.

“The aim is to go there and chase a medal, and I hope I get it,” she added.

Odira also revealed that before heading to Glasgow, she will compete at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

The Kenya Prisons Service officer first claimed the national title in 2024 after clocking 2:02.21 to beat world U20 champion Sarah Moraa, who finished in 2:02.36, and Mweni Kalimi, who posted 2:03.24.

She successfully retained the title in 2025, crossing the line in 2:02.08 ahead of Sarah Moraa (2:02.56) and Judy Kemunto (2:02.93).

Following the trials, Odira said she will sit down with her coach to fine-tune her tactical approach ahead of both the Commonwealth Games and the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

Tags

Nyayo National Stadium Prefontaine Classic Eugene Oregon Lilian Odira Glasgow Commonwealth Games

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