AK picks 63 athletes for Glasgow Commonwealth Games
Headlining Kenya’s team is Ferdinand Omanyala, the reigning 100m Commonwealth champion, who is eager to defend the title he won four years ago in Birmingham after securing his place by winning the national 100m final at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.
Athletics Kenya (AK) has selected a total of 63 athletes to represent the country at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, scheduled for July 23 to August 2. This will be the second time Glasgow hosts the event and the fourth time it will be staged in Scotland.
Headlining Kenya’s team is Ferdinand Omanyala, the reigning 100m Commonwealth champion, who is eager to defend the title he won four years ago in Birmingham after securing his place by winning the national 100m final at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.
Another household name is 800m national champion Lilian Odira, who will make her Commonwealth Games debut after a commanding victory in the women’s two-lap race. She crossed the finish line ahead of Naomi Korir and Janet Amimo, who finished second and third respectively during the national trials.
Other notable performances from the trials included Mathew Kipsang’s victory in the men’s 5,000m race, where he outpaced Cornelius Kemboi to claim the win.
Full Team List
Women’s 100m
- Millicent Ndoro
Men’s 100m
- Ferdinand Omanyala
- Meshack Babu
- Mark Otieno
Women’s 100m Hurdles
- Rukia Nusra
Men’s 200m
- Zablon Ekwam
- Elkana Sabila
Women’s 400m
- Mercy Oketch
- Mercy Chebet
- Nancy Jepkosgei
Men’s 400m
- Kelvin Tonui
- Boniface Mweresa
- George Mutinda
Women’s 400m Hurdles
- Vanice Kerubo
Men’s 400m Hurdles
- Kipkorir Kiprotich
Women’s 800m
- Lilian Odira
- Janet Amimo
- Vivian Chebet
Men’s 800m
- Wyclife Kinyamal
- Kelvin Loti
- Nicholas Kiplagat
Women’s One Mile
- Naomi Korir
- Teresiah Gateri
- Rosemary Longisa
Men’s One Mile
- Timothy Cheruiyot
- Reynold Cheruiyot
- Brian Komen
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
- Celestine Biwott
- Faith Cherotich
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
- Simon Koech
- Edmund Serem
- Leonard Bett
Women’s 5000m
- Caroline Nyaga
- Rebecca Mwangi
Men’s 5000m
- Mathew Kipsang
- Cornelius Kemboi
- Andrew Kiptoo
Women’s 10,000m
- Diana Wanza
- Miriam Chebet
Men’s 10,000m
- Ishmael Rokitto
- Edwin Kurgat
- Daniel Ebenyo
Men’s Race Walk
- Stephen Ndangiri
Women’s Race Walk
- Sylvia Kemboi
Field Events
Men’s High Jump
- Asbel Kiprop
Women’s Long Jump
- Faith Kipsang
Men’s Triple Jump
- Kevin Kemboi
Men’s Hammer Throw
- Dominic Abunda
Women’s Shot Put
- Belinda Oburu
Women’s Javelin Throw
- Irene Jepkemboi
Men’s Javelin Throw
- Julius Yego
Decathlon
- Edwin Too
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