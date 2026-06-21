AK picks 63 athletes for Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Athletics Kenya (AK) has selected a total of 63 athletes to represent the country at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, scheduled for July 23 to August 2. This will be the second time Glasgow hosts the event and the fourth time it will be staged in Scotland.

Headlining Kenya’s team is Ferdinand Omanyala, the reigning 100m Commonwealth champion, who is eager to defend the title he won four years ago in Birmingham after securing his place by winning the national 100m final at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Another household name is 800m national champion Lilian Odira, who will make her Commonwealth Games debut after a commanding victory in the women’s two-lap race. She crossed the finish line ahead of Naomi Korir and Janet Amimo, who finished second and third respectively during the national trials.

Other notable performances from the trials included Mathew Kipsang’s victory in the men’s 5,000m race, where he outpaced Cornelius Kemboi to claim the win.

Full Team List

Women’s 100m

Millicent Ndoro

Men’s 100m

Ferdinand Omanyala

Meshack Babu

Mark Otieno

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Rukia Nusra

Men’s 200m

Zablon Ekwam

Elkana Sabila

Women’s 400m

Mercy Oketch

Mercy Chebet

Nancy Jepkosgei

Men’s 400m

Kelvin Tonui

Boniface Mweresa

George Mutinda

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Vanice Kerubo

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Kipkorir Kiprotich

Women’s 800m

Lilian Odira

Janet Amimo

Vivian Chebet

Men’s 800m

Wyclife Kinyamal

Kelvin Loti

Nicholas Kiplagat

Women’s One Mile

Naomi Korir

Teresiah Gateri

Rosemary Longisa

Men’s One Mile

Timothy Cheruiyot

Reynold Cheruiyot

Brian Komen

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

Celestine Biwott

Faith Cherotich

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Simon Koech

Edmund Serem

Leonard Bett

Women’s 5000m

Caroline Nyaga

Rebecca Mwangi

Men’s 5000m

Mathew Kipsang

Cornelius Kemboi

Andrew Kiptoo

Women’s 10,000m

Diana Wanza

Miriam Chebet

Men’s 10,000m

Ishmael Rokitto

Edwin Kurgat

Daniel Ebenyo

Men’s Race Walk

Stephen Ndangiri

Women’s Race Walk

Sylvia Kemboi

Field Events

Men’s High Jump

Asbel Kiprop

Women’s Long Jump

Faith Kipsang

Men’s Triple Jump

Kevin Kemboi

Men’s Hammer Throw

Dominic Abunda

Women’s Shot Put

Belinda Oburu

Women’s Javelin Throw

Irene Jepkemboi

Men’s Javelin Throw

Julius Yego

Decathlon