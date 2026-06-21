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AK picks 63 athletes for Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
AK picks 63 athletes for Glasgow Commonwealth Games
A smiling Ferdinand Omanyala racing for Kenya Police during the national trials at Nyayo National Stadium on June 20, 2026. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Headlining Kenya’s team is Ferdinand Omanyala, the reigning 100m Commonwealth champion, who is eager to defend the title he won four years ago in Birmingham after securing his place by winning the national 100m final at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Athletics Kenya (AK) has selected a total of 63 athletes to represent the country at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, scheduled for July 23 to August 2. This will be the second time Glasgow hosts the event and the fourth time it will be staged in Scotland.

Headlining Kenya’s team is Ferdinand Omanyala, the reigning 100m Commonwealth champion, who is eager to defend the title he won four years ago in Birmingham after securing his place by winning the national 100m final at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Another household name is 800m national champion Lilian Odira, who will make her Commonwealth Games debut after a commanding victory in the women’s two-lap race. She crossed the finish line ahead of Naomi Korir and Janet Amimo, who finished second and third respectively during the national trials.

Other notable performances from the trials included Mathew Kipsang’s victory in the men’s 5,000m race, where he outpaced Cornelius Kemboi to claim the win.

Full Team List

Women’s 100m

  • Millicent Ndoro

Men’s 100m

  • Ferdinand Omanyala
  • Meshack Babu
  • Mark Otieno

Women’s 100m Hurdles

  • Rukia Nusra

Men’s 200m

  • Zablon Ekwam
  • Elkana Sabila

Women’s 400m

  • Mercy Oketch
  • Mercy Chebet
  • Nancy Jepkosgei

Men’s 400m

  • Kelvin Tonui
  • Boniface Mweresa
  • George Mutinda

Women’s 400m Hurdles

  • Vanice Kerubo

Men’s 400m Hurdles

  • Kipkorir Kiprotich

Women’s 800m

  • Lilian Odira
  • Janet Amimo
  • Vivian Chebet

Men’s 800m

  • Wyclife Kinyamal
  • Kelvin Loti
  • Nicholas Kiplagat

Women’s One Mile

  • Naomi Korir
  • Teresiah Gateri
  • Rosemary Longisa

Men’s One Mile

  • Timothy Cheruiyot
  • Reynold Cheruiyot
  • Brian Komen

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

  • Celestine Biwott
  • Faith Cherotich

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

  • Simon Koech
  • Edmund Serem
  • Leonard Bett

Women’s 5000m

  • Caroline Nyaga
  • Rebecca Mwangi

Men’s 5000m

  • Mathew Kipsang
  • Cornelius Kemboi
  • Andrew Kiptoo

Women’s 10,000m

  • Diana Wanza
  • Miriam Chebet

Men’s 10,000m

  • Ishmael Rokitto
  • Edwin Kurgat
  • Daniel Ebenyo

Men’s Race Walk

  • Stephen Ndangiri

Women’s Race Walk

  • Sylvia Kemboi

Field Events

Men’s High Jump

  • Asbel Kiprop

Women’s Long Jump

  • Faith Kipsang

Men’s Triple Jump

  • Kevin Kemboi

Men’s Hammer Throw

  • Dominic Abunda

Women’s Shot Put

  • Belinda Oburu

Women’s Javelin Throw

  • Irene Jepkemboi

Men’s Javelin Throw

  • Julius Yego

Decathlon

  • Edwin Too

Tags

Omanyala AK Team Kenya NOCK Glasgow Commonwealth Games

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