MPs push for expanded NEA role to protect Kenyan migrant workers

The National Assembly Committee on Labour has called for an expanded role for the National Employment Authority (NEA) to strengthen oversight of labour migration and protect Kenyans seeking jobs abroad.

The concerns were raised during a two-day retreat to review the Labour Migration and Management (No. 2) Bill, 2024 (Senate Bill No. 42 of 2024), sponsored by Senator Tabitha Mutinda.

During the deliberations on Saturday, lawmakers questioned whether the country should continue relying on private recruitment agencies amid rising cases of exploitation and abuse involving Kenyan migrant workers.

Committee Chairperson Ken Chonga (Kilifi South) said there is a need to empower the NEA and increase its budgetary allocation to enable it to play a greater role in labour migration management.

According to the MPs, a stronger NEA would help curb rogue employment agencies that charge job seekers exorbitant fees and expose workers to unsafe conditions abroad.

“This will address the issue of rogue agencies that demand hefty commissions from Kenyans, deterring some who can’t afford it, and ensure that migrant workers are protected from exploitation,” said Chonga.

Lawmakers further argued that an expanded NEA mandate would enable the authority to oversee and implement bilateral labour agreements between Kenya and other countries, ensuring that employment opportunities offered to both skilled and unskilled Kenyans meet decent work standards.

If the committee’s proposal is incorporated into the Bill, the government would assume greater responsibility for the welfare of migrant workers, including repatriation in cases of distress.

Chonga also underscored the economic importance of Kenyan migrant workers, noting that remittances from citizens abroad continue to support the country’s economy.

“Migrant workers contribute significantly to Kenya’s economic development through foreign remittances. As a country, we should hold our heads high and ensure that they are protected,” he added.

If enacted, the Labour Migration and Management Bill, 2024, is expected to address a long-standing regulatory gap in Kenya’s labour migration sector, which involves hundreds of thousands of vulnerable workers contributing billions in foreign exchange annually.

The committee is expected to hold further engagements with the National Employment Authority and the State Department for Labour and Skills Development on proposals aimed at strengthening NEA’s capacity to safeguard migrant workers.