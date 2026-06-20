Morocco's Hakimi to stand trial for rape, may not play in Canada

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi may not be able to play outside the United States if his side progresses beyond the group stages, especially in Canada, following revelations that he will stand trial for rape.

French prosecutors confirmed on Friday that an investigating judge ordered the trial in February 2026. French media also reported that Hakimi, 27, recently failed in an appeal to have the case dismissed.

The public prosecutor's office in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris, launched a preliminary investigation in March 2023 after a woman accused the Paris Saint-Germain defender of raping her at his home in the French capital in 2023, when she was 24 years old.

“After more than three years of legal proceedings, and after my client was, in her view, defamed and dragged through the mud by Achraf Hakimi's defence, this decision brings her relief and hope,” the plaintiff’s lawyer, Rachel-Flore Pardo, said in a statement.

“Relief that she has been heard by the justice system and will have the right to a trial, and we hope that this trial will help other women and further weaken the wall of denial and impunity surrounding sexual violence, including in the world of men's football,” Pardo added.

Hakimi, who is set to lead Morocco in their second World Cup group-stage fixture against Scotland on Friday (23:00 BST), has consistently denied the allegations.

“The justice system looked me in the eye and said, ‘If you weren’t famous, there would never have been a case,’” Hakimi wrote on social media on Friday.

“I’ve been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I’m eagerly awaiting it. Finally, I’ll be able to speak,” he added.

Although a date for the start of the trial has not yet been set, it is important to note that all three of Morocco’s group-stage fixtures are being held in the United States, where the team are currently based.

However, should Morocco progress to the knockout stages, Hakimi could face difficulties entering Canada if any of their matches are scheduled there.

Last week, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey missed his country’s opener against Panama after reportedly being denied entry into World Cup co-host Canada due to pending rape cases in the United Kingdom.

Similarly, Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi is also expected to miss matches in Canada because of an ongoing match-fixing investigation in France, where he currently plays his club football.