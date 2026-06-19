AU pushes for renewed diplomacy as Great Lakes peace efforts face fresh strain

The African Union has stepped up calls for stronger diplomatic engagement in the Great Lakes region, warning that fragile security gains risk being reversed unless all parties commit to sustained dialogue and full implementation of ongoing peace agreements. The appeal followed high-level consultations in Addis Ababa between the AU leadership and international partners focused on stability in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and wider regional security concerns.

The discussions were held on June 19, 2026, at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, bringing together the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and members of the International Contact Group for the Great Lakes.

The African Union and the International Contact Group for the Great Lakes (ICG) reviewed the state of peace efforts in the region, with particular focus on eastern DRC, where insecurity continues to affect civilians and disrupt development.

The talks examined progress made under existing regional arrangements, including the Washington Accord and the Doha process. Both sides stressed the need to keep momentum through dialogue, de-escalation measures, and trust-building steps among all involved parties.

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chaired a meeting with members of the International Contact Group for the Great Lakes (ICG) at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 19, 2026.

During the meeting, the AU leadership emphasized coordination between continental and international efforts to avoid duplication and strengthen collective action on peace and security.

“The Chairperson and ICG members reaffirmed the importance of sustaining ongoing efforts to promote dialogue, de-escalation, & confidence-building.”

The International Contact Group also expressed support for the AU’s central role in guiding peace initiatives across the region and coordinating responses to ongoing conflicts.

“In this regard, ICG members reaffirmed their support for the AU's efforts & its central role in advancing peace, security, & stability in the Great Lakes region.”

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairing a meeting with members of the International Contact Group for the Great Lakes (ICG) at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 19, 2026. PHOTO/AU

The consultations further highlighted that lasting stability cannot be achieved through military means alone, but through sustained political engagement and respect for agreed commitments.

“A sustainable solution can only be achieved through dialogue and peaceful means, & called on all stakeholders to uphold their commitments, protect civilians, facilitate unhindered humanitarian access, & respect international humanitarian law.”

Beyond the security situation, the discussions also touched on the worsening humanitarian conditions in parts of eastern DRC. Health systems in the region remain stretched, with officials noting that outbreaks, including Ebola, are adding pressure to already fragile communities.

Cumulative figures from the World Health Organization indicate that the country has recorded more than 13,000 cases and over 5,000 deaths across multiple epidemics, reflecting the scale of the public health burden alongside insecurity.

The AU concluded by stressing that long-term peace in the Great Lakes region will depend on inclusive governance, stronger regional cooperation, and continued commitment from all stakeholders to peaceful resolution of disputes.