Instagram users can now add different captions to every carousel image

Instagram has introduced a long-awaited update that gives users greater control over carousel posts, allowing them to attach a different caption to each photo or video instead of relying on a single description for the entire post.

The change upgrades one of the platform's most used content formats by making it easier to explain, organize and present multiple images within a single upload. Users can now provide details that match each slide as followers move through a carousel.

Until now, creators and everyday users had only one caption option for a carousel post, meaning the same text remained visible regardless of which image or video was being viewed.

Those who wanted separate explanations often had to place text directly on images or write lengthy descriptions covering every slide.

Under the new system, Instagram gives users a choice when preparing a carousel. During the posting process, they can either keep the traditional single-caption format or select an option that allows captions to be added individually to each slide.

Once enabled, users can move through the carousel before publishing and enter custom text for every photo or video. As people swipe through the post, the relevant caption will appear beneath the corresponding slide.

The feature works across the full carousel limit of up to 20 photos or videos, allowing users to include unique descriptions throughout an entire post.

The update is expected to create new opportunities for content creators, businesses and brands that use carousels to engage audiences. A single post can now be used to deliver detailed instructions, explain a sequence of events, highlight different products or present recommendations without forcing all information into one block of text.

Meta Platforms, which owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, says the feature simplifies a process that many users previously handled through workarounds.

Beyond content creation, the update is also expected to improve accessibility. People who use screen readers and other assistive tools will be able to follow content in the order it is presented, helping them receive the same context attached to each image or video.

The rollout follows another recent Instagram update that gave users the ability to rearrange posts on their profile grids, a feature that had been requested by users for years.

After being tested with selected accounts in recent weeks, the individual-caption feature is now becoming available to Instagram users more broadly, adding a new layer of flexibility to one of the app's most popular posting formats.