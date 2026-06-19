KeNHA announces three-month partial closure of Waiyaki Way near Westlands roundabout

Thousands of motorists travelling through Westlands will have to contend with months of traffic interruptions after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the partial closure of a section of Waiyaki Way to pave the way for the construction and expansion of pedestrian footbridges along the busy corridor.

The authority said the affected section is the Nakuru-bound side of Waiyaki Way (A8) between Karuna Close and Westlands Roundabout. The traffic restrictions will take effect on June 25 and remain in place until September 25, 2026.

In a public notice issued on June 18, KeNHA informed road users of the planned closure and urged them to prepare for changes along the route during the construction period.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) notifies the public that a section of Waiyaki Way (A8) Road between Karuna Close and Westlands Roundabout on the Nakuru-bound carriageway will be partially closed from Thursday, June 25, 2026, to Friday, September 25, 2026,” the notice stated.

KeNHA explained that the works are part of efforts to improve pedestrian movement and safety along the highway, which records heavy traffic throughout the day.

The project will involve extending the existing footbridge located at Dunhill Towers and building a new pedestrian crossing between Fogo Gaucho restaurant and QuickMart Westlands.

“This closure is to allow for extension works on the existing pedestrian footbridge at Dunhill Towers and the construction of the proposed Fogo Gaucho - QuickMart Westlands Footbridge,” stated KeNHA.

The planned improvements are expected to provide safer crossing points for pedestrians along a section of road that has for years experienced frequent and risky crossing attempts.

Waiyaki Way remains one of Nairobi's most heavily used roads, serving commuters travelling between the city centre, Westlands and areas further west. The corridor also supports public transport and commercial vehicles moving in and out of the capital.

Karuna Close plays a key role in linking businesses, offices and residential developments to the main highway, making the area an important access point within the wider Westlands commercial zone.

The announcement comes as KeNHA also moves ahead with another footbridge-related project on Mombasa Road that will temporarily affect traffic flow.

According to a separate notice released on June 18, the authority will partially close the Nairobi-bound carriageway between Airtel Complex and General Motors from 9.00 pm on June 27 until 10.00 am on June 28.

The temporary closure is intended to facilitate the installation of fabricated footbridge beams for the ongoing Airtel Footbridge project.

The latest restriction follows an earlier closure on the same section of Mombasa Road announced last month for similar works. At the time, KeNHA shut the road for 24 hours to allow the installation of footbridge beams as construction of the crossing continued.