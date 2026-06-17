Gertrude’s Children’s hospital opens 18th branch in Utawala to boost child healthcare access

Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital has expanded its footprint in Nairobi with the opening of its 18th branch in Utawala, a fast-growing residential area along the Eastern Bypass, in a move aimed at closing long-standing gaps in access to child healthcare services as urban populations continue to rise.

In a press release issued on June 16, 2026, the hospital said the new facility is part of its wider strategy to bring quality paediatric care closer to communities, especially in areas experiencing rapid population growth.

The expansion comes at a time when Kenya continues to grapple with child health challenges, including a reported under-five mortality rate of 41 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to Ministry of Health figures cited by the hospital.

The hospital noted that the rising demand for accessible healthcare services for children has made proximity to medical facilities a key priority in service delivery.

Speaking during the launch of the Utawala Medical Centre, Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Nyarango said location plays a major role in health outcomes for children.

“It has long been established that distance to a health facility is a key factor in determining healthcare outcomes. Every facility we open is driven by where children are, more than where hospitals have traditionally been. For nearly 80 years, Gertrude’s Hospital has been a referral point for the most complex paediatric cases, but that only works if there is a strong base of accessible and quality primary care helping reduce the burden at the earlier stages of the healthcare journey,” he explained.

Dr Nyarango further said the opening of the 18th branch reflects both progress made and the continued need for stronger investment in community-level healthcare.

“Reaching our 18th branch is a significant milestone and also a marker of how far the sector as a whole needs to go. We are calling on partners across the private and public sector to match this investment in community-based paediatric infrastructure because proximity to care will save children’s lives.”

Officials of Gertrude's Children's Hospital during the launch of its 18th branch in Utawala, Nairobi, on June 16, 2026. PHOTO/Gertrude's Children's Hospital Officials of Gertrude's Children's Hospital during the launch of its 18th branch in Utawala, Nairobi, on June 16, 2026. PHOTO/Gertrude's Children's Hospital

According to hospital officials, Utawala was selected due to its rapid population growth, expanding housing developments, and the increasing number of young families settling in the area.

The facility is expected to serve residents of Utawala, Ruai, Embakasi, Mihang’o, Joska, Malaa, and the wider Eastern Bypass corridor, which has seen steady growth in recent years.

Education stakeholders also welcomed the development, noting the strong link between health and learning outcomes. Speaking as chief guest during the launch, Rosebella Owanga, Director of Good Testimony Schools, said children’s health directly affects their academic performance.

“As educators, we see every day how a child’s health and their ability to learn are deeply connected. A child who is not immunised, who is unwell, or whose family has to travel hours to see a doctor will miss school and fall behind educational and social milestones. This is the kind of investment that communities all around the country, not just Utawala, need.”

The new medical centre will offer a range of services including accident and emergency care, outpatient services, laboratory services, pharmacy, well-baby clinics, and paediatric specialist consultations.

“What we have observed over the past few years is a steady rise in the number of young families settling in Utawala and its surroundings. This points to a clear need for trusted and high-quality outpatient and preventative healthcare.” Diane Mulatya, Outpatient Manager at the facility, added.

Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital said it currently handles more than 400,000 outpatients every year across its network of facilities and offers specialist care in more than 20 paediatric disciplines.