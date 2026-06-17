US Congress bill threatens sanctions on African governments over Russia war recruitment claims

The United States Congress is weighing a new bill that could see African governments face sanctions if found to be involved in, benefiting from, or ignoring the recruitment of their citizens into Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a move that puts several countries under fresh diplomatic pressure.

The proposed law, known as the Countering Russia’s Forced Recruitment and Kidnapping in Africa Act, has been introduced in the US House of Representatives as Washington moves to disrupt alleged Russian-linked recruitment networks operating across Africa.

It targets both individuals and governments accused of playing any role in sending African nationals to fight in the war.

The legislation warns that African governments may be held accountable if evidence shows they are enabling or failing to stop the recruitment of their citizens.

It singles out Kenya, South Africa and Cameroon as countries mentioned in connection with recruitment activity involving vulnerable individuals.

According to the bill, Russian-linked groups are actively targeting civilians across Africa with misleading promises of jobs and opportunities before sending them into military roles in Ukraine.

“Russian-backed entities are working to recruit civilian and military personnel across the African continent to participate in Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine,” the bill states.

The Ukrainian government, as cited in the proposal, reports that more than 1,400 citizens from 36 African countries are currently fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. The bill also alleges that some recruits are pushed into the most dangerous combat roles and treated as disposable.

“Africans are regularly referred to as ‘expendable’ and ‘cannon fodder’ by Russians in the conflict areas,” the bill reads, citing accounts from the war zones.

Lawmakers argue that while individual recruiters have drawn attention in the past, responsibility may also extend to state actors who allow such networks to operate.

“It is unacceptable that some African government officials have knowingly participated in or benefited from these recruitment operations at the expense of their citizens,” the bill states.

If passed, the legislation would require the US Secretary of State to compile a list of individuals and governments linked to recruitment activities tied to Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. The list would include those involved in recruiting Africans who are knowingly or unknowingly drawn into the Russian military or Russia-aligned operations under false pretences.

The bill proposes a wide range of penalties for those listed, including freezing of assets within US jurisdiction, restrictions on access to American financial systems, visa bans, procurement limits, and opposition to international loans.

It also gives Washington authority to block funding from international financial institutions to sanctioned governments or individuals linked to the recruitment networks.

One of the cases referenced in the proposal involves Kenya, where more than 20 men were rescued in Nairobi in September 2025 from a suspected trafficking ring after being promised jobs in Russia but later allegedly prepared for deployment to Ukraine.

Cameroon is also cited in the legislation, with reports pointing to recruitment channels used to move individuals into Russian military service.

The bill comes amid rising tension between Washington and Moscow as both compete for influence across Africa, with concerns growing over the use of deceptive recruitment tactics targeting young job seekers.

For African governments, the proposed law introduces new diplomatic pressure, especially for countries seeking neutral positions on the Ukraine conflict. Governments may now be forced to show stronger action against recruitment and trafficking networks linked to Russia.

If enacted, the law would place African states in a difficult position, requiring stronger crackdowns on recruitment activities or risking sanctions from the United States tied to one of Russia’s reported sources of manpower in Ukraine.