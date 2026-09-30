Kenya, Uganda lawmakers seek new approach to regulating AI
Kenya’s experience with M-Pesa was cited as another example of the difficulty of regulating new technologies using existing legal categories.
Kenya’s experience with M-Pesa was cited as another example of the difficulty of regulating new technologies using existing legal categories.
Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has asked Parliament to strengthen Kenya’s tobacco-control framework to keep pace with electronic nicotine products and new marketing channels. In its submission on the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024, KRA urged tighter definitions, clearer product standards and stronger enforcement measures, including limits on
The Bill was introduced in the Senate on September 8, 2026, when it received its First Reading, and has since been assigned to the Standing Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources for consideration.
The County Governments Retirement Scheme Bill, 2026, proposes a new retirement arrangement for eligible county state officers, public officers and employees.
Under the proposed model, vulnerable students would receive 82 per cent of their education costs as scholarships and 18 per cent as loans. Extremely needy students would get 70 per cent as scholarships and 30 per cent as loans, while needy students would receive 53 per cent as scholarships, 40 per cent as loans and seven per cent from their families.
The proposed legislation is intended to address a long-standing gap in Kenya's governance framework by providing a specific law governing how public institutions involve citizens in decisions affecting them
The Statutory Instruments (Amendment) Bill (Senate Bill No 10 of 2024) seeks to give citizens a formal channel to petition Parliament when public bodies do not prepare the rules needed to give effect to legislation within the required timelines.
The President also signed the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill 2025, bringing new provisions into the system used to manage public resources at both national and county levels.
Sakaja described the new podcast as a modern version of the traditional baraza, where residents can raise concerns and engage directly on matters of development, service delivery and the day-to-day challenges facing the capital.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Mokku said the recall mechanism had become an “uphill battle” because lawmakers were responsible for passing the legislation required to give effect to the constitutional provision.
The committee made the proposals in a report tabled in the Senate, raising concerns that the Livestock Protection and Sustainability Bill, 2024 has placed too much attention on drought-related measures while giving less attention to other threats facing the livestock sector.
Under the proposal, customers would no longer simply pay for pre-set packages, with the amount charged instead determined by their consumption.
Perak’s concerns come as Parliament weighs the proposed amendments, with the association pressing lawmakers to consider both the need for public health protection and the possible effect of the regulations on businesses and livelihoods.
The proposed legislation seeks to streamline the administration and protection of intellectual property in Kenya by creating a single Kenya Intellectual Property Authority (KIPA), bringing together the functions of the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI), the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority
he Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, seeks to amend the Kenya Roads Act, Cap. 408, by requiring road agencies and county governments to include infrastructure for people who walk, cycle and use other forms of non-motorised transport when developing new roads or upgrading existing ones.
The proposal is part of wider changes targeting teacher training in the country and could affect about 36,000 students who were enrolled in pre-service teacher training and upgrade programmes during the 2024/25 financial year.
Under the proposed legislation, the Tourism Research Institute (TRI) and Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC) would be dissolved, with their functions and assets transferred to the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB)
Under the committee’s proposal, MCAs will contribute 7.5 per cent of their earnings towards the pension scheme, while county governments will contribute 15 per cent.
The Bill, sponsored by MP Martin Owino (Ndhiwa), seeks to make the National Facilities Improvement Financing Act the main law governing Facility Improvement Funds across the country. It aims to end situations where counties continue to operate under separate laws that contradict the national legislation.
Jalang'o said the transition from secondary school into adult life should involve more than classroom learning, arguing that young people need an environment that teaches resilience, self-discipline and accountability.
If approved, the amendments would reduce the period before a lender can begin enforcing a loan secured by affordable housing property from 90 days to 45 days. The notice period before a lender exercises the statutory power of sale would also be cut from 40 days to 20 days.
Kagwe also called for closer cooperation between the ministry and lawmakers, directing ministry officials to ensure Members of Parliament have all the information they need when considering the proposed legislation.
Contributing to the debate on the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch, lawmakers said criminalising attempted suicide is outdated, unconstitutional and undermines efforts to address the country's growing mental health crisis.
While unveiling the policy at State House, Nairobi, on July 21, President Ruto said free university education would be anchored in the Higher Education Loans Board (Amendment) Bill, 2026, adding that it had already been submitted to Parliament.
KNCHR said the draft law was jointly developed with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and other stakeholders after a landmark High Court judgment delivered in Kisumu on March 19, 2026.
According to the petition, the Constitution established the party-list nomination system to expand representation for marginalised groups and ensure more Kenyans have an opportunity to take part in leadership. It argues that repeated nominations go against that objective by allowing the same individuals to occupy the positions term after term.
If passed into law, the Bill will provide Kenya with a legal framework that guides how government agencies should involve members of the public before passing laws, approving budgets and rolling out major public projects.
If approved, the law will benefit MPs who served two terms, stayed out of Parliament for at least 10 years and were later re-elected. Their earlier years in office will attract a 2.5 per cent annual adjustment when their pension is calculated, although the total service considered will not exceed four parliamentary terms.
Oburu said he encouraged Ruto to occasionally exercise what he described as "benevolent dictatorship" by standing firm on policies that will strengthen the country's future.
The proposed changes would remove the current arrangement that allows the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury to authorise payments from the Consolidated Fund to the EADB without first seeking the approval of lawmakers.