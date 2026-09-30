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Radio Generation Kenya

legislation

KRA calls for tougher Tobacco laws as vapes, nicotine pouches grow
Business

KRA calls for tougher Tobacco laws as vapes, nicotine pouches grow

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has asked Parliament to strengthen Kenya’s tobacco-control framework to keep pace with electronic nicotine products and new marketing channels. In its submission on the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024, KRA urged tighter definitions, clearer product standards and stronger enforcement measures, including limits on

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Parliament seeks public views on Intellectual Property Bill 2026
News

Parliament seeks public views on Intellectual Property Bill 2026

The proposed legislation seeks to streamline the administration and protection of intellectual property in Kenya by creating a single Kenya Intellectual Property Authority (KIPA), bringing together the functions of the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI), the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority

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Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda during a past function. PHOTO/COURTESY
News

MPs back Bill to give pedestrians, cyclists more road space

he Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, seeks to amend the Kenya Roads Act, Cap. 408, by requiring road agencies and county governments to include infrastructure for people who walk, cycle and use other forms of non-motorised transport when developing new roads or upgrading existing ones.

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MPs support plan to secure revenue raised by public health facilities
Health and Wellness

MPs support plan to secure revenue raised by public health facilities

The Bill, sponsored by MP Martin Owino (Ndhiwa), seeks to make the National Facilities Improvement Financing Act the main law governing Facility Improvement Funds across the country. It aims to end situations where counties continue to operate under separate laws that contradict the national legislation.

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Senate petition seeks one-term limit for nominated MCAs
Politics

Senate petition seeks one-term limit for nominated MCAs

According to the petition, the Constitution established the party-list nomination system to expand representation for marginalised groups and ensure more Kenyans have an opportunity to take part in leadership. It argues that repeated nominations go against that objective by allowing the same individuals to occupy the positions term after term.

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MPs returning to Parliament after decade set for pension boost
News

MPs returning to Parliament after decade set for pension boost

If approved, the law will benefit MPs who served two terms, stayed out of Parliament for at least 10 years and were later re-elected. Their earlier years in office will attract a 2.5 per cent annual adjustment when their pension is calculated, although the total service considered will not exceed four parliamentary terms.

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