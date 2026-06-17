KNEC opens free digital training hub for teachers and assessment experts

Teachers, assessors and examination item writers can now access free professional training after the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) rolled out a new online learning platform aimed at strengthening competency-based assessment and reporting across the education sector.

The programme, delivered through the Competency-Based Assessment Learning Management System (CBALMS), is part of efforts by the examinations council to enhance skills development among education stakeholders while promoting the use of technology in learning and assessment.

KNEC said the platform is managed by its Educational Assessment Resource Centre (EARC) and has been developed to support educators involved in learner assessment, reporting and professional growth.

The council noted that CBALMS is designed specifically for teachers, assessors and item writers, offering training in areas such as competency-based assessment, development of test items, marking procedures, learner progress reporting and other assessment practices.

The new portal operates alongside the EARC Learning Management System, which provides a wider range of online courses, professional development programmes and educational materials aligned with national education requirements and recommended practices.

According to KNEC, both platforms are available at no cost and allow participants to learn at their own pace. Users are also able to monitor their progress as they move through different learning units.

To ensure effective learning, participants must complete one module before gaining access to the next, creating a structured training pathway from start to finish.

“Through the KNEC-EARC LMS, capacity building, technology and online learning come together to empower educational leaders, teachers and institutions to grow, innovate and transform assessment for lasting impact,” KNEC said.

To join the programme, users are required to register through the CBALMS portal using a modern web browser and provide correct personal information during account creation.

Applicants must also submit a valid personal email address where an activation message containing a confirmation link will be sent. Once the account has been activated, users can log in and enrol in available courses.

Among the courses offered are Introduction to CBALMS, Assessment for Learning, Inclusive Assessment, Reporting and Feedback, as well as specialised programmes for senior school and vocational skills education.

KNEC said participants who successfully complete all the required modules will be able to download their certificates directly from the platform.