Mbappé breaks record as France overturn Senegal after slow start

A Tuesday's match that began on an even footing but slowly tilted after halftime ended with France pulling away in style, as Kylian Mbappé struck twice and wrote his name deeper into the country’s football history.

Senegal had earlier looked sharper and more threatening, but once France raised their intensity, the balance of the game shifted completely and never returned.

Senegal started brightly and created the clearer chances in the first half, troubling France with quick attacking moves and forcing them into defensive errors.

Mike Maignan was key in keeping the score level, denying efforts from Sadio Mané and reacting quickly in dangerous moments, while Ismaïla Sarr also missed a good opportunity from close range.

France, however, looked disjointed before the break, struggling to build rhythm or control possession. Didier Deschamps later pointed to the need for change, especially in how the team connected play in midfield and attack. One of the key adjustments saw Michael Olise moved into a more central role to improve link-up play and give France more control.

“I am frank with my players, I tell them how things are,” Deschamps said. “We could have done much better on many levels in the first half. I wasn’t shouting or screaming, I’ve grown wiser with age, but my players do have to make the right decisions in defending and come into their own when attacking.”

He added on the tactical shift: “I thought it would give us more connection. The more Michael touches the ball the better it is. It created more danger.”

The response was immediate after the restart. France increased their tempo, pressed higher, and began to dominate possession. The breakthrough came just after the hour when Olise delivered a precise pass that allowed Kylian Mbappé to finish calmly and put France in front.

From that moment, Senegal struggled to regain control as France dictated the pace and repeatedly broke through their defensive lines. Mbappé’s movement continued to trouble the back line, and his second goal arrived deep into added time, sealing the result in emphatic fashion.

That second strike also carried major significance, as it took Mbappé past Olivier Giroud to become France’s all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals. His performance was described by his coach as “ruthlessly efficient,” in a match that had earlier looked far more balanced.

“If you want to miss the first half again and score two in the second half, that’s OK with me,” Deschamps said.

Mbappé’s standing among the game’s greats is also reflected in global scoring charts, with only Ronaldo Nazario and Miroslav Klose ahead of him in World Cup goals.

France’s attacking threat was further supported by Ousmane Dembelé before tactical changes helped maintain control through the second half.

A controversial moment came early after the break when Mbappé went down inside the penalty area following a sliding challenge from Sadio Mané. The referee initially awarded only a corner despite strong appeals and a review check, a decision that surprised many in the stadium but did not change the outcome.

As the game wore on, Olise continued to dictate play, finding space between the lines and linking attacks smoothly, while Senegal’s resistance gradually faded under sustained pressure.

By the final whistle, what had been a tight and competitive match had turned into a clear statement from France, who showed their ability to respond, adapt, and finish strongly when it mattered most.