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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

international football

Inaki Williams ends Ghana career after two world cups
Sports

Inaki Williams ends Ghana career after two world cups

The Athletic Club forward, 32, made his Ghana debut in September 2022 and went on to make 28 appearances for the national side, scoring two goals. He was part of Ghana's squads at the 2022 and 2026 Fifa World Cups, as well as the 2023 Afcon tournament.

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Ethiopia bids to host 2028 AFCON
Sports

Ethiopia bids to host 2028 AFCON

The Ethiopian team ranks 143rd out of 211 by FIFA, and it last played in the biennial AFCON tournament in 2022, when it was eliminated in the group stage.

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How 17-year-old Asamoah Gyan became Ghana's talisman
Sports

How 17-year-old Asamoah Gyan became Ghana's talisman

On November 19, 2003, the opportunity finally came. Introduced from the bench against Somalia in a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier, the 17-year-old scored on his debut just minutes after coming on. The goal, scored three days before his 18th birthday, made him Ghana's youngest international goalscorer at the time.

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