Ronaldo gets Portugal recall at 41 as Jorge Jesus names first squad
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
The Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia confirmed the planned farewell after Messi was included in the squad for the match, which is expected to be his 208th and final appearance for the national side.
The Athletic Club forward, 32, made his Ghana debut in September 2022 and went on to make 28 appearances for the national side, scoring two goals. He was part of Ghana's squads at the 2022 and 2026 Fifa World Cups, as well as the 2023 Afcon tournament.
The Ethiopian team ranks 143rd out of 211 by FIFA, and it last played in the biennial AFCON tournament in 2022, when it was eliminated in the group stage.
Vieira, who was born in Senegal's capital Dakar, succeeds Pape Thiaw, whose tenure ended after Senegal's elimination from this year's World Cup in the round of 32.
On November 19, 2003, the opportunity finally came. Introduced from the bench against Somalia in a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier, the 17-year-old scored on his debut just minutes after coming on. The goal, scored three days before his 18th birthday, made him Ghana's youngest international goalscorer at the time.
Shearer, who retired in 2006 before moving into sports media and punditry, said Ronaldo's status makes it difficult for Portugal's coach to make tactical decisions.
Mike Maignan was key in keeping the score level, denying efforts from Sadio Mané and reacting quickly in dangerous moments, while Ismaïla Sarr also missed a good opportunity from close range.
The Kremlin endorsed FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s call to reconsider Russia’s football suspension, drawing sharp condemnation from Ukrainian officials as the war and sporting exclusions continue.
AFCON 2025 in Morocco will spotlight 10 emerging African talents, from Senegal’s Ibrahim Mbaye to South Africa’s Mohau Nkota, who are tipped to influence the tournament’s biggest moments.
AFCON 2025 will feature 15 surprise call-ups, from lower-league journeymen to veteran stars recalled by their countries, highlighting how international football careers can circle back unexpectedly.