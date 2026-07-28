Zidane takes charge as France begin new Era after Deschamps exit
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
The Three Lions started brightly, taking the lead just two minutes into the match when Declan Rice intercepted a misplaced pass from Desire Doue, dribbled forward and caught Mike Maignan off guard before slotting home.
Spain secured their place in the World Cup final after beating France 2-0 in the semi-finals, with a first-half penalty and a second goal following defensive lapses after the break.
Mike Maignan was key in keeping the score level, denying efforts from Sadio Mané and reacting quickly in dangerous moments, while Ismaïla Sarr also missed a good opportunity from close range.