Salah scores twice in first Trabzonspor Super Lig start
The 34-year-old Egypt forward left Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, having scored 257 goals for the club in nine years.
The 34-year-old Egypt forward left Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, having scored 257 goals for the club in nine years.
The Three Lions started brightly, taking the lead just two minutes into the match when Declan Rice intercepted a misplaced pass from Desire Doue, dribbled forward and caught Mike Maignan off guard before slotting home.
At the 1994 World Cup in the United States, defender Andrés Escobar scored an own goal in a 2-1 defeat to the hosts and was murdered in Medellín days after Colombia's elimination.
Portugal controlled much of the first half and looked the more dangerous side, although they struggled to turn possession into clear-cut chances.
The disappointment deepened moments later when midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi struck the crossbar with a late header, leaving Iran frustrated at the final whistle.
Despite their dominance, Turkey failed to convert chances into goals. A deflected header from Mert Muldur struck both the crossbar and the post, while Merih Demiral forced a save from goalkeeper Orlando Gill after the break.
Mike Maignan was key in keeping the score level, denying efforts from Sadio Mané and reacting quickly in dangerous moments, while Ismaïla Sarr also missed a good opportunity from close range.
The contest began with Inter probing and pressing, Federico Dimarco carving early openings and testing Atlético’s goalkeeper Juan Musso with a fierce free-kick.