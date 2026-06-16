Kenya secures Sh90.3 million climate funding in historic Santiago Network breakthrough

Kenya has become the first African country to receive climate funding under the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage, marking a major step in global efforts to address climate-related destruction and its impact on vulnerable communities.

The support package, valued at about Sh90.3 million, will finance a nationwide assessment of climate-related loss and damage recorded across the country over the past ten years. The findings are expected to guide planning, strengthen resilience measures, and inform future climate policy decisions.

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mlongo Barasa announced the development through her X account on Tuesday, noting that Kenya has also become the second country globally to access technical assistance through the same mechanism. She described the milestone as an important step in strengthening responses to climate impacts affecting communities.

She said the development reflects Kenya’s growing role in international climate discussions and its increasing influence in shaping global responses to loss and damage caused by climate change.

“Kenya has made history as the first African country to secure critical climate funding under the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage, marking a significant milestone in international climate policy and reinforcing our nation’s leadership in global climate action,” she highlighted.

She added that the recognition shows growing confidence in Kenya’s climate governance and environmental efforts.

“I am proud to note that Kenya is only the second country globally to receive technical assistance through this mechanism, an achievement made possible under the leadership of H.E. President William Ruto and the strong coordination of my leadership in the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry.” The Cabinet Secretary added further.

The Sh90.3 million package, equivalent to $700,000, will support a detailed national assessment of climate-related losses and damage experienced across different regions of the country over the past decade.

The exercise is expected to produce detailed data on the economic, social, and environmental effects of climate change, giving a clearer picture of how different communities have been affected.

She said the findings will guide future policy decisions and strengthen national strategies aimed at responding to climate shocks and improving resilience.

“The support package, valued at approximately $700,000(Sh90.3 million), will finance a comprehensive national assessment of climate-related loss and damage experienced across Kenya over the past decade. This assessment will generate vital data on economic, social, and environmental impacts, informing policy decisions and strengthening our resilience strategies.”

She added that the initiative will support evidence-based planning and improve the country’s ability to respond to the growing effects of climate change.

The development places Kenya in a leading position among African countries seeking access to international climate finance and technical support.

It is also expected to strengthen the country’s climate resilience agenda while contributing to global efforts aimed at addressing loss and damage in countries most vulnerable to climate change.