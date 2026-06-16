Kenya seeks consultants for PPP advisory on overseas diplomatic properties

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has called on consultancy firms to bid for transaction advisory services to support the development of Kenya’s overseas diplomatic properties through Public-Private Partnership arrangements.

In a tender notice issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Tuesday, it stated that the exercise is aimed at enhancing the value of government-owned assets abroad, attracting private investment, and improving the management of these properties through structured collaborations.

The selected consultant will guide the preparation and implementation of identified projects in line with the Public-Private Partnerships Act, 2021.

The tender, referenced as RFP/SDFA/01/2026-2027, seeks firms capable of providing advisory services for the implementation of solicited PPP projects involving Kenyan diplomatic assets located outside the country.

The ministry stated that it is inviting proposals to provide “Procurement of Transaction Advisory Services for development of Kenya's diplomatic properties abroad through Solicited Public Private Partnerships Projects.”

Ministry officials highlighted that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to maximize the value of diplomatic assets while leveraging private sector expertise and investment through structured partnership arrangements.

The detailed Terms of Reference for the assignment have been made available through government procurement platforms, including the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs website, the PPP Unit portal, and the Public Procurement Information Portal.

The State Department for Foreign Affairs indicated that firms downloading tender documents must submit their contact details to designated procurement offices to facilitate communication regarding clarifications and addenda that may arise during the procurement process.

According to the notice, firms may participate individually or as joint ventures, with all members of a consortium required to be identified in the proposal documents.

The ministry further noted that the procurement will be conducted under the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method in accordance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

The ministry emphasized that all proposals must be prepared using official forms contained in the Request for Proposal documentation.

It warned that “failure to use these prescribed forms or omission of mandatory information may result in disqualification.”

A virtual pre-bid conference has been scheduled for June 24, 2026, at 11.00 a.m. local time, providing prospective bidders with an opportunity to seek clarification on the assignment and procurement requirements.

The deadline for submission of proposals has been set for July 17, 2026, at 11.00 a.m. local time.

The ministry stated that completed applications must be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly marked with the tender name and reference number and delivered to the State Department for Foreign Affairs at the Old Treasury Building in Nairobi.

The Ministry concluded that the project is expected to support the strategic development of Kenya’s diplomatic properties abroad while advancing the government's broader agenda of attracting investment and improving the management of public assets through PPP frameworks.