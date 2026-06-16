Matindi, Wanjiru win as Naivasha leg of gravel series draws record turnout

The second leg of the 2026 LOOP Safari Gravel Series delivered a tightly contested race at Hell’s Gate National Park in Naivasha on Saturday, June 13, with riders battling across demanding terrain as Michael Matindi and Jacinta Wanjiru claimed victories in the 60 km men’s and women’s categories respectively.

The event recorded a major milestone, attracting 956 cyclists from different parts of the world, the highest number of participants in a single round since the series began in 2024.

In the men’s 60 km race, Michael Matindi produced a strong performance and held off late pressure to win in 2:16:18. He finished just one second ahead of Ravan Ngugi, who came in second, while Kelvin Kamore took third place after clocking 2:32:44.

In the women’s 60 km category, Jacinta Wanjiru controlled the race and maintained her lead to the finish line, winning in 3:01:24. Marit Luijckx finished second in 3:18:11, while Faith Kangichu completed the podium in 3:42:21.

The elite men’s 100 km race also went down to a close finish, with Uganda’s 21-year-old Lawrence Lorot edging out Stanley Ngugi by just one second. Lorot won the race in 3:29:04, while Ngugi followed in 3:29:05. Ivan Kipruto completed the top three after finishing in 3:29:22 in a tightly packed contest.

In the women’s 100 km race, Rwanda’s Claudette Nyirarukundo secured victory in 4:16:52 after a close battle, finishing just one second ahead of Sarah Diekmeyer, who crossed the line in 4:16:53. Theresa Rindler came in third in 4:27:23.

The Naivasha round further highlighted the growing profile of the series, with both elite and amateur cyclists competing on the scenic but challenging course at Hell’s Gate. Attention now shifts to Vipingo Ridge, which will host the next leg of the 2026 series in August.

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is organised by the Amani Project, which works to identify and support athletic talent across the region, with LOOP Digital Financial Services serving as the title sponsor.