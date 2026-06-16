Three more arrested as DCI expands probe into All Saints Cathedral attack

Detectives have arrested three more suspects linked to the invasion of Nairobi's All Saints Cathedral, a move that investigators say brings them closer to uncovering the network behind the disruption of a public forum on Kenya's 2026/27 budget.

The arrests were carried out on Tuesday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Kilimani and the Nairobi Regional Office following intelligence-led operations conducted in different parts of the city.

Those arrested were identified as George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa and Melvin Alumasa Bwani.

According to investigators, the suspects were tracked through intelligence gathering and forensic analysis. During the operation, detectives recovered a red Boxer motorcycle, registration number KMFH 161S, which is believed to have been used during the incident.

Mobile phones found in the possession of the suspects were also seized and secured for forensic examination as investigators seek to establish links between those arrested and other individuals believed to have participated in the attack.

The DCI said investigations indicate the incident involved more people than those already in custody and that efforts to identify and apprehend additional suspects are continuing.

The three suspects now join two others who were earlier arrested in connection with the same case and are currently undergoing processing before being presented in court.

The invasion took place on June 12, 2026, when groups of suspected hired goons stormed All Saints Cathedral during a post-budget dialogue organised by civil society organisations.

The forum had been convened to examine the country's 2026/27 budget proposals shortly after they were tabled in Parliament. Among those attending were lawyers, clergy members, activists and governance experts.

Investigators say CCTV footage captured the attackers arriving in groups on motorcycles before forcing their way into the church compound. The disruption brought the meeting to a halt, with participants reporting intimidation and theft during the chaos.

The incident attracted widespread attention, with many viewing it as an attempt to disrupt a public participation forum that was scrutinising government spending plans.

As the investigation progresses, detectives are reviewing surveillance footage, communication records and forensic data from the seized mobile devices to piece together the sequence of events and identify additional suspects.

Authorities believe the examination of the recovered phones and other exhibits could provide crucial evidence linking those already arrested to accomplices who remain at large.

The DCI reiterated that places of worship must remain safe spaces for worship and reflection and warned that those responsible for violating their sanctity will face legal action.

The agency also appealed to members of the public to share any information that could assist the investigation through its reporting channels.

Police said the case file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions once investigations are completed, as authorities continue nationwide efforts to hold everyone involved accountable.

The investigation remains active as detectives pursue further leads aimed at dismantling the wider criminal network believed to have planned and executed the attack.