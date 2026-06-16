Dealers raise alarm over NTSA KD plate rules disrupting vehicle movement

Motor vehicle traders in Mombasa are raising concerns over new enforcement steps by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Kenya Dealer (KD) number plates, saying the changes have slowed down operations, created delays at the port and pushed up business costs.

The dealers say the updated system has made it harder to move imported vehicles from the Port of Mombasa and Container Freight Stations to showrooms and buyers, causing a backlog that has affected deliveries and storage space.

Through the Independent Motor Vehicle Dealers Association, the traders say they support regulation aimed at stopping misuse of KD plates but argue the way the new rules are being applied is causing major disruptions in the sector.

"We support NTSA’s mandate of ensuring road safety and compliance, but the current implementation has severely disrupted our operations," said Mr Kilu.

According to the dealers, the challenges began after a directive issued on April 11, 2026, which introduced stricter requirements for movement permits, including import entry numbers, dealer licence details and importer information.

They argue that linking customs entry details to specific importers has created delays because individual buyers cannot access the NTSA system, which they say mainly recognises companies when issuing permits.

The traders say the situation has continued for about three months, leading to rising storage charges at the port and CFS facilities, late delivery of vehicles and shrinking profit margins for dealers handling imports.

Some dealers also say they have faced arrests while transporting vehicles using KD plates despite being engaged in what they describe as normal business activity.

Mr Isaac Omollo said he was arrested in Mtito Andei despite conducting legitimate business.

The dealers further argue that the new requirements have placed independent traders at a disadvantage by limiting access to KD plates, which they say are now effectively usable only by companies.

Kilu noted that dealers pay Sh37,000 for each KD plate and questioned why some licences became unusable after the new enforcement measures were introduced.

The association is now calling on NTSA to engage stakeholders and come up with a clearer framework that allows smooth movement of vehicles while still ensuring accountability in the sector.