Mbagaya, Shikuku lead Kakamega qualifiers to NCBA Golf Series grand finale spot

Elvis Mbagaya and Beatrice Shikuku emerged as the Division One Men’s and Ladies’ champions at the 15th qualifier of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series held at Kakamega Sports Club last weekend, securing their spots for the season-ending Grand Finale scheduled for November 28 at Karen Country Club.

Mbagaya won the Division One Men’s title after returning 67 points, while Dr. Shikuku claimed the Division One Ladies’ crown with 74 points on Sunday.

In Division Two, Dr. Protus Oketch won the Men’s category with 71 points, while Dr. Irene Ashioya took the Ladies’ title on the same score. In Division Three, Dennis Munyendo topped the Men’s category with 70 points, while Carolyne Wambugu led the Ladies’ field with 64 points.

In the junior categories, Wayne Getanda won the Junior Boys’ title with 65 points, while Gianna Oketch secured the Junior Girls’ crown with 63 points. Bob Odhiambo posted the highest score of the day with 85 points to win the Guest category.

The top performers join other qualifiers for the Grand Finale at Karen Country Club later this year. These include Elvis Mbagaya, Dr. Beatrice Shikuku, Kunal Chandaria, Carolyne Wambugu, Dennis Munyendo, Immaculate Oketch, and Gianna Oketch.

The NCBA Ruiru Open and the Kakamega qualifier are part of NCBA’s broader golf sponsorship programme, which supports junior, amateur, professional, and club golf across the country.