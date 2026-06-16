Sports
Mbagaya, Shikuku lead Kakamega qualifiers to NCBA Golf Series grand finale spot
Mbagaya won the Division One Men’s title after returning 67 points, while Dr. Shikuku claimed the Division One Ladies’ crown with 74 points on Sunday.
Mbagaya won the Division One Men’s title after returning 67 points, while Dr. Shikuku claimed the Division One Ladies’ crown with 74 points on Sunday.
The tournament has drawn 74 players who will battle for a prize purse of Ksh 500,000, with a handicap entry limit of 13.5, guaranteeing an elite field.