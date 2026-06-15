MCK announces vacancies for senior legal and regulatory roles

The Media Council of Kenya on Monday announced vacancies for senior legal and regulatory roles as it seeks to strengthen its enforcement and governance capacity.

The positions include Manager, Legal Affairs; Legal Researcher; and Assistant Registrar at the Media Complaints Commission.

The Council, established under the Media Council Act, 2013, is seeking these professionals as part of efforts to reinforce media regulation and journalistic accountability in Kenya, with applicants required to meet strict legal, governance, and Chapter Six integrity requirements before consideration.

For the Manager, Legal Affairs position, the Council highlighted that the successful candidate will serve as the “overall in-charge of legal services at the Media Council of Kenya” and will be responsible for safeguarding legal interests, ensuring compliance, and supporting the Chief Executive Officer in company secretarial functions.

“The Manager, Legal Affairs will serve as the overall in-charge of legal services at the Media Council of Kenya. The successful candidate will safeguard the Council's legal interests, ensure regulatory compliance, and assist the CEO/Secretary to the Council in performing the functions of the Company Secretary.”

Key responsibilities include legal oversight, secretariat support, regulatory compliance, contract management, external liaison, and policy development.

The Council further notes that the role will involve “managing and coordinating all legal services, statutory advisories, and litigation matters for the Council” and “ensuring institutional adherence to the Media Council Act, public sector guidelines, and all relevant Kenyan laws.”

Applicants must have at least eight years of relevant legal experience, a Bachelor of Laws degree, admission to the Bar, a valid practising certificate, and certification as a Certified Public Secretary.

For the Legal Researcher role, the Council explained that the officer will provide technical support through legal analysis and drafting.

“The Legal Researcher will provide technical support to the Legal Affairs department, conduct comprehensive legal research, analyse statutory instruments, and draft legal briefs to support the Manager, Legal Affairs, and the Council's regulatory mandates.” The notice stated.

Responsibilities include legal research, drafting legal opinions, statutory analysis, contract review assistance, board support, and maintenance of legal databases.

The Council requires a minimum of two to three years’ experience, an LLB degree, and a postgraduate diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

The Assistant Registrar position at the Media Complaints Commission will involve complaint handling and quasi-judicial support functions.

According to the notice, the role will include “overseeing the receipt, registration, tracking, and secure maintenance of complaints filed with the Commission” and “assisting in organising mediation, conciliation, and full tribunal hearings for the Commission.”

Other duties include drafting rulings, coordinating hearings, preparing statutory reports, and responding to public inquiries.

Across all positions, the Council emphasized strict integrity requirements, stating that shortlisted candidates will be required to present “valid Chapter Six clearance certificates (EACC, DCI/Good Conduct, HELB, KRA, and CRB)” before appointment.

Applications must be submitted by Monday, July 6, 2026, either by hand delivery to the Council’s Nairobi headquarters, postal mail, or email to [email protected].

The recruitment comes as the regulator seeks to strengthen oversight of Kenya’s media sector, particularly in legal compliance, dispute resolution, and enforcement of journalistic standards.